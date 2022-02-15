POCO M4 Pro 5G launched in India with Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery
February 15, 2022 2:47am Comment

POCO M4 Pro 5G launched in India with Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery

After making its debut in Europe in November, the POCO M4 Pro 5G has made its way to the Indian market. The latest budget-friendly offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand offers a solid hardware package at a competitive price. The POCO M4 Pro 5G offers notable improvements over its predecessor, including a better display, improved camera, faster charging speed, and more.

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Specifications

SpecificationPOCO M4 Pro 5G
Dimensions and Weight
  • NA
Display
  • 6.6-inch LCD
  • Full HD+
  • 90Hz screen refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • P3 wide color gamut support
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810:
    • Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)
  • ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • 6nm
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 33W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera
  • 16MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Wi-FI AC
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • USB Type C
Other features
  • Stereo speakers
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IR blaster
  • X-Axis leaner motor
Software
  • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which is already available in India. The phone flaunts a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB flash storage.

Although the POCO M4 Pro 5G has fewer cameras than its predecessor, it’s a better camera system overall. There’s a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera has also been upgraded from 8MP to 16MP.

Rounding out the hardware package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, X-axis leaner motor, NFC, and IR blaster.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO M4 Pro 5G starts at ₹14,999 ($198) for the 4GB/64GB model. Meanwhile, the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models will retail at ₹16,999 ($224) and ₹18,999 ($251), respectively. The phone will go on sale exclusively from Flipkart starting February 22.

Tags MediaTek Dimensity 810POCOXiaomi Redmi Note 11

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments