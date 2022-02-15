POCO M4 Pro 5G launched in India with Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery

After making its debut in Europe in November, the POCO M4 Pro 5G has made its way to the Indian market. The latest budget-friendly offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand offers a solid hardware package at a competitive price. The POCO M4 Pro 5G offers notable improvements over its predecessor, including a better display, improved camera, faster charging speed, and more.

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification POCO M4 Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.6-inch LCD

Full HD+

90Hz screen refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

P3 wide color gamut support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 810: Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6nm RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM

64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary : 50MP

: 50MP Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

3.5mm audio jack

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C Other features Stereo speakers

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IR blaster

X-Axis leaner motor Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which is already available in India. The phone flaunts a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB flash storage.

Although the POCO M4 Pro 5G has fewer cameras than its predecessor, it’s a better camera system overall. There’s a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera has also been upgraded from 8MP to 16MP.

Rounding out the hardware package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, X-axis leaner motor, NFC, and IR blaster.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO M4 Pro 5G starts at ₹14,999 ($198) for the 4GB/64GB model. Meanwhile, the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models will retail at ₹16,999 ($224) and ₹18,999 ($251), respectively. The phone will go on sale exclusively from Flipkart starting February 22.