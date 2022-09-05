The new Poco M5 & M5s offer mid-range hardware at an affordable price

After bringing the Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 to the market this June, Poco has now launched two budget-friendly M series devices. The new Poco M5 packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup, while the Poco M5s features the Helio G95 chip, an AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system.

Both models in the new Poco M5 series come in three RAM/storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB — with a microSD card slot for further expansion. Check out the table below for the complete specifications.

Poco M5 & Poco M5s: Specifications

Specification Poco M5 Poco M5s Dimensions & Weight 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9mm

201g 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm

178.8g Display 6.58-inch FHD+ DotDrop display

2408 x 108p resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

500nits brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass protection 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080p resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

1100nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection SoC MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G95 RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB UFS 2.2 storage

4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

Storage expandable up to 1TB 4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB UFS 2.2 storage

4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

Storage expandable up to 1TB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W wired charging support

22.5W charging brick included 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, PDAF

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 64MP f/1.8, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 118-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 5MP f/2.2 13MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single bottom-firing speaker Dual speakers Connectivity 4G LTE (Dual SIM, dual standby)

Bluetooth 5.3

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC 4G LTE (Dual SIM, dual standby)

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC Software MIUI for Poco MIUI for Poco Other Features IR blaster IR blaster

Z-axis linear vibration motor

IP53 dust and water resistance

Poco M5s

The Poco M5s is the higher-end model in the new lineup, featuring a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1100nits and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It packs a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FoV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 13MP selfie shooter housed within a hole-punch cutout.

The device also offers 33W wired fast charging support, a z-axis linear vibration motor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, it features a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi.

The device runs a customized version of MIUI for Poco out of the box, and it comes in three colorways — Gray, White, and Blue. If you’re in the market for a new budget-friendly Android phone, the Poco M5s can be yours for a starting price of €209 (~$207). The higher-spec variants will go for €229 (~$227) and €249 (~$247). The Poco M5 will go on sale in Europe through various channels starting September 6.

Poco M5

The Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop-style notch, 500nits typical brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. It packs a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, along with a 5MP selfie shooter over on the front.

Although the Poco M5 also packs a 5,000mAh battery, it only comes with 18W wired fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. For connectivity, the device features a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi.

The device runs a customized version of MIUI for Poco out of the box, and it comes in three colorways — Black, Green, and Yellow. It will be available for a starting price of €189 (~$187), going up to €209 (~$207) and €229 (~$227) for the higher-spec variants. The Poco M5s will go on sale in Europe through various channels starting September 6.

What do you think of the new Poco M5 and Poco M5s? Let us know in the comments section below.