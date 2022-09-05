The new Poco M5 & M5s offer mid-range hardware at an affordable price
After bringing the Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 to the market this June, Poco has now launched two budget-friendly M series devices. The new Poco M5 packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup, while the Poco M5s features the Helio G95 chip, an AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system.
Both models in the new Poco M5 series come in three RAM/storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB — with a microSD card slot for further expansion. Check out the table below for the complete specifications.
Poco M5 & Poco M5s: Specifications
|Specification
|Poco M5
|Poco M5s
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G95
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|5MP f/2.2
|13MP f/2.4
|Port(s)
|
|
|Audio
|Single bottom-firing speaker
|Dual speakers
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|MIUI for Poco
|MIUI for Poco
|Other Features
|
|
Poco M5s
The Poco M5s is the higher-end model in the new lineup, featuring a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1100nits and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It packs a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FoV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a single 13MP selfie shooter housed within a hole-punch cutout.
The device also offers 33W wired fast charging support, a z-axis linear vibration motor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, it features a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi.
The device runs a customized version of MIUI for Poco out of the box, and it comes in three colorways — Gray, White, and Blue. If you’re in the market for a new budget-friendly Android phone, the Poco M5s can be yours for a starting price of €209 (~$207). The higher-spec variants will go for €229 (~$227) and €249 (~$247). The Poco M5 will go on sale in Europe through various channels starting September 6.
Poco M5
The Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop-style notch, 500nits typical brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. It packs a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, along with a 5MP selfie shooter over on the front.
Although the Poco M5 also packs a 5,000mAh battery, it only comes with 18W wired fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. For connectivity, the device features a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi.
The device runs a customized version of MIUI for Poco out of the box, and it comes in three colorways — Black, Green, and Yellow. It will be available for a starting price of €189 (~$187), going up to €209 (~$207) and €229 (~$227) for the higher-spec variants. The Poco M5s will go on sale in Europe through various channels starting September 6.
What do you think of the new Poco M5 and Poco M5s? Let us know in the comments section below.