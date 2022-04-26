POCO launches its first smartwatch and the Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition alongside the POCO F4 GT

POCO launched its latest affordable flagship, the POCO F4 GT, today. The device is essentially a rebranded Redmi K50G, which launched in China earlier this year. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, and a bunch of other cool features. Along with the phone, POCO has also launched its first smartwatch — the POCO Watch — and the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition TWS earbuds.

POCO Watch

POCO’s first smartwatch looks like a rebranded version of the Redmi Watch 2 from last year. It features a similar square dial with flat edges and a single button on the right edge. The POCO Watch also packs a 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display with slim bezels, silicone straps, and over 100 customizable watch faces.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the watch offers support for over 100 exercise modes and multi-system GPS for accurate location tracking, workout detection, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, and heart rate monitoring. POCO claims that the watch can last up to 14 days on a single charge, and it comes with a magnetic charger for ease of use.

At the moment, POCO has not shared the complete specifications of the new POCO Watch. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as they become available.

POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

The POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition is a new pair of TWS earbuds from Xiaomi’s sub-brand. The earbuds’ color scheme and styling match that of Klee, a playable pyro character in Genshin Impact. The earbuds come in a flashy red colorway with gold four-leaf clovers on the earbuds and the charging case.

POCO claims that the Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust noise cancellation settings based on the surrounding noise level and your daily routine. The earbuds also feature an advanced AI algorithm for crisp and clear mic audio, even in the noisiest environments.

On the inside, the earbuds feature 9mm composite dynamic drivers for an “authentic and detailed sound.” As far as the battery life is concerned, POCO claims that the earbuds can last up to 28 hours on a single charge (charging case included). The earbuds also support fast charging, which will get the earbuds up to full in about 10 minutes. The charging case offer wireless charging support and you can charge it to full in about an hour.

Other noteworthy features include multi-device support (up to 2 devices), seamless transitioning between sources, and IPX4 water resistance. As with the POCO Watch, we don’t have the complete pricing and availability details for the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition at the moment. We’ll update this post as soon as POCO official shares all details.

What do you think of the new POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition? Let us know in the comments section below.