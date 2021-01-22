Download: POCO X2 is getting its Android 11 update with MIUI 12

Launched back in February last year, the POCO X2 (our review) offers some solid specifications, such as a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, and a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the primary rear camera. The factory-installed operating system on the phone was MIUI 11 on top of Android 10, but the underlying Android layer remained unchanged in the subsequent MIUI 12 update. Now, close to the one-year anniversary of the phone’s release, POCO has begun the rollout for the stable version of Android 11 to POCO X2 owners in India.

Bearing version number V12.1.2.0.RGHINXM, the update is 2.4GB in size for its recovery flashable ZIP. It also bumps the Android security patch level (SPL) to January 2021. In terms of what’s new, users can look forward to all the new Android 11 goodies, including Chat Bubbles, smart device controls, wireless Android Auto support, and much more.

The build number clearly suggests that the Android 11 update for the POCO X2 is still based on MIUI 12, not MIUI 12.5. However, the Chinese variant of the phone, i.e. the Redmi K30 4G, has already received a taste of MIUI 12.5 through the closed beta channel.

POCO X2 XDA Forums

You can either wait for the update to arrive on your phone or you can sideload the new build after downloading the update package linked below. Notably, the company treats the current release as a “stable beta”, which means an authorized Mi Account might be required to sideload the update package.

Download Android 11 with MIUI 12 for the POCO X2 (codename: phoenixin) — V12.1.2.0.RGHINXM

In case the bootloader of your POCO X2 is unlocked and you want to install the updated build right now, you can flash the recovery ROM using a custom recovery like TWRP, effectively bypassing the Mi Account validation. A server-side switch is required to remove the need for such authorization, which usually occurs as soon as the Fastboot-flashable firmware is up.