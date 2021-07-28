Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G makes its way to international markets as the POCO X3 GT

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China earlier this year. The device featured the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS display, a 64MP triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. As seen in previous reports, the device has now made its way to the global markets as the POCO X3 GT.

POCO X3 GT: Specifications

Specification POCO X3 GT Build Gorilla Glass Victus front; plastic back and sides Dimensions & Weight 163.3 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

193g Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD

1080 x 2400 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

HDR SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1100 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4X

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

67W fast charging (brick included) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP, f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

IR Blaster Software Android 11

Most of POCO’s recent devices have been rebranded Redmi phones. The recently launched POCO F3 GT is a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, and the POCO M3 Pro from earlier this year is a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G. So it comes as no surprise that POCO is continuing the trend with the new POCO X3 GT. As mentioned earlier, the device is merely a Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with minor design changes. It packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The POCO X3 GT sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ IPS panel that offers HDR support, a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, and it features the same 16MP selfie shooter over on the front. The device packs a substantial 5,000mAh battery that offers 67W fast charging support, a stereo speaker setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an IR blaster. On the software front, the device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with the POCO launcher on top.

Pricing & Availability

The POCO X3 GT is priced starting at $299. It will be available in three colorways — Stargaze Black, Cloud White, and Wave Blue. POCO is yet to share additional pricing and availability info for the device. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s revealed.