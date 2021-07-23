POCO X3 GT leaked renders reveal it’s a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s lineup of devices is a confusing mess. We’ve talked about it and complained a lot about it, and yet, it’s still a mess. Nonetheless, their devices are pretty good, and Xiaomi’s POCO lineup of smartphones is alright as far as price to performance goes. The Redmi lineup is also pretty good in that particular aspect. The POCO X3 and the POCO X3 Pro were both amazing devices for the price, and the company is looking for a third golden ticket with the POCO X3 GT.

Renders of the device have leaked thanks to 91mobiles, showing off an oddly familiar-looking smartphone.



The handset boasts minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the center for the selfie camera. On the back, it has a large rectangular module with three camera sensors and an LED flash. The power button and the volume rocker are located on the right side of the frame. In the bottom-right corner, we can see the POCO logo. If this sounds awfully similar to the Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it’s because it is. The exterior design for both smartphones is identical.

And the POCO X3 GT’s internals seem to be identical, too. POCO Malaysia confirmed that the phone is sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 1100, which is further evidence that this is, in fact, the same phone but covered in a new coat of paint and sold under another brand.

The Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD panel, the same SoC, up to 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. So if this is the same device but under a new name, we expect the POCO X3 GT to launch with these specs.

This is not the first time a POCO phone has ended up being a rebranded version of another Xiaomi device. While POCO likes to say that they’re independent of Xiaomi, they’ve rebranded Redmi phones and sold them under their own banner plenty of times before. The POCO M2 and the POCO M3 are good examples of this. Nonetheless, the POCO X3 GT still looks like a good choice, especially since the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was China-only up until this point.