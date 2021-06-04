Xiaomi’s newer Redmi Note 10 Pro may launch globally as the POCO X3 GT

It’s no secret at this point that most POCO phones are basically the rebranded versions of the Redmi phones. Take, for example, the newly released POCO M3 Pro 5G, which has the same dimensions and internals as the Redmi Note 10 5G, with the Galaxy S21-Esque back panel being the only thing setting both phones apart. And it looks like it will be the same story with this upcoming POCO phone as well.

XDA member and known Xiaomi tipster kacskrz late last month found evidence of a new POCO device called the POCO X3 GT. Now he has found further evidence of the device in MIUI firmware. Strings uncovered by kacskrz confirm the existence of the POCO X3 GT codenamed “chopin_global.” “Chopin” is actually the codename of the Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro, which leads us to believe that the POCO X3 GT will be a rebadged model of the former.

#POCOX3GT might come soon (India? I don’t know…). I suspect what is it but will have to wait for confirmation.@MishaalRahman @aamirXDA pic.twitter.com/15dpppvKc8 — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) May 29, 2021

Kacskrz believes the POCO X3 GT won’t be launching anytime soon in Europe as he hasn’t spotted any MIUI builds for the device in the wild yet. The Chinese Redmi Note Pro is wildly different from the global and Indian Redmi Note 10 Pro models. It has a totally different back, an LCD panel instead of an AMOLED, and a MediaTek Dimensity chip instead of a Snapdragon one.

If previous POCO rebrands are any indications, the POCO X3 GT will likely retain most of the hardware of the Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro but make some cosmetic changes to the overall design to differentiate itself. Assuming POCO won’t change anything internally, we can expect the POCO X3 GT to sport a 6.6-inch IPS 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Featured image: Redmi Note 10 Pro (China)