Download: POCO X3 NFC gets first Android 11 build with MIUI 12

Google officially rolled out Android 11 back in September last year. Since then, POCO has rolled out MIUI 12 based on Android 11 for the POCO F2 Pro and the POCO X2 via stable channel. While the company did launch the POCO X3 NFC with MIUI 12 in September 2020, the underlying Android layer was based on Android 10. If you purchased the phone, here’s some good news for you: the POCO X3 NFC is finally receiving its Android 11 update.

The MIUI 12-based build of Android 11 for the POCO X3 NFC is tagged with software version V12.0.6.0.RJGEUXM, which is meant for the European variant only. Of course, the highlight of this release is Android 11, but the new build also has some smaller improvements like bringing in an updated kernel and a new version of the stock launcher app. There is no change in the security patch level, though, which means users are still stuck with the February 2021 patches.

Thanks to Telegram users Magical Unicorn and konsumeri for the screenshots!

Keep in mind that this Android 11 build for the POCO X3 NFC is still considered as “stable-beta”. Stable-beta updates are only intended for users enrolled within the Mi Pilot beta testing program, meaning that builds assigned to this group will not install on devices with Mi Accounts that do not have the requisite permission. Once the Mi Pilot beta testers give positive feedback, the same build will then make an appearance through the official OTA.

If you’re interested in trying out the build for yourself, you can download the ZIP file from the link below and manually flash it on your phone. In case you get the error message that the update is for closed beta testers only, you can sideload the update through TWRP. As soon as the company finds that there are no showstopper bugs, the update will be opened up for all POCO X3 users without any changes.

Download Android 11 with MIUI 12 for the POCO X3 NFC (codename: surya) — V12.0.6.0.RJGEUXM

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download link!