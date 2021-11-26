The POCO X3 Pro is down to just £159 in the UK making it the best mid-range smartphone deal

Xiaomi introduced its sister brand POCO back in 2018 with the POCO F1 which had high-end specs at an aggressive price. The POCO F1 stood for speed and focused on the SoC more than other aspects like design and cameras. The POCO X3 Pro also does pretty much the same, making it a spiritual successor to the POCO F1. At launch, the POCO X3 Pro was priced at £249 for the 256GB variant which was quite competitive by itself. However, thanks to Black Friday sales, the POCO X3 Pro can now be picked up for just £159 which is a steal if you’re looking for a powerful smartphone on a budget.

The POCO X3 Pro packs in a Snapdragon 860 SoC making it one of the most powerful smartphones in its segment. At the current price of £159, there’s no phone that even comes close to the POCO X3 Pro in terms of raw performance. If you play a lot of intensive games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, or Genshin Impact, you’re going to have a good experience with the POCO X3 Pro. The variant on sale is the 256GB storage version with 8GB of RAM. Funnily, the 128GB version is more expensive than the 256GB right now so it doesn’t make sense to get the lower storage variant.

You get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display IPS LCD display with a hole-punch cutout for the 20MP selfie camera. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz which makes your experience smooth while scrolling through pages and playing games. Since the phone is quite powerful, you would tend to play a lot of games for long hours which shouldn’t be an issue at all thanks to a large 5160mAh battery. The rear house four cameras out of which the primary shooter is a 48MP unit accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

The POCO X3 Pro provides a great package for the asking price of £159 and is surely the phone to get if you're on the lookout for a mid-range phone that scores high in terms of performance.