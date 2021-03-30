POCO X3 Pro launches in India as a spiritual successor to the original POCO F1

After launching the POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3 globally last week, POCO is now bringing the POCO X3 Pro to the Indian shores. The earlier models in the series, the POCO X2 and POCO X3 have been quite popular in the mid-range space and the company is hoping to repeat the same magic with the latest entry in the POCO X series. Though the POCO X3 Pro may seem like just a carbon copy of the POCO X3 from the outside, it packs much more powerful hardware on the inside. POCO is positioning the POCO X3 Pro as a spiritual successor to the OG POCO F1 and as far as raw hardware and pricing are concerned, it does appear to be a fitting “successor”, packing the powerful Snapdragon 860 SoC, much faster UFS 3.1 flash storage, a 12oHz display and more.

POCO X3 Pro: Specifications

Specification POCO X3 Pro Build Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze

2.5D curved glass front, 3D curved back

Gorilla Glass 6 on front Dimensions and Weight 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm

215g Display 6.67-inch IPS LCD

Full HD+ resolution

Centered hole-punch cutout

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

450 nits brightness

1500:1 contrast ratio

HDR10 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 860: Octa-core Kryo 485 CPU cores (Up to 2.96GHz) 7nm

Adreno 640 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,160 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP, f/1.79, 1/2″ sensor

48MP, f/1.79, 1/2″ sensor Secondary: 8MP, Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 119°

8MP, Ultra Wide, f/2.2, 119° Tertiary: 2MP, macro, f/2.4, 4cm fixed focus

2MP, macro, f/2.4, 4cm fixed focus Quarternary: 2MP, depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera 20MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 5

NFC

IR Blaster

Dual-SIM support

Bands: 2G GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G WCDMA: B1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G LTE FDD: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 4G TDD-LTE: B38, 40, 41

Others Dual speakers

Hi-Res audio certified

3.5mm headphone jack Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11

On the front, the POCO X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The fueling the device from the inside is the recently released Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC — which is basically an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. On the back, this device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP depth and macro sensors.

The POCO X3 Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 33W charger that comes inside the box. Elsewhere, the POCO X3 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, and dual SIM support. The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with MIUI 12 for POCO.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing for the POCO X3 Pro starts at ₹18,999 (~$260) for the base 6GB + 128GB model, with the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage setting you back ₹20,999 (~$267). The phone will go on sale exclusively from Flipkart starting April 6 at 12:00 PM IST. As an early bird offer, ICICI credit card owners will be eligible for a flat discount of ₹1000 on both models.