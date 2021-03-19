Xiaomi’s POCO X3 Pro leaks in full with a brand new Qualcomm chip

POCO’s current lineup of cheap yet performant smartphones loosely resembles the brand’s first smartphone dubbed the POCO F1. While the brand’s first device was an aggressively cheap “flagship killer” equipped with the Snapdragon 845, their later devices have mostly been cheaper mid-range phones that are respectable on their own rights. The POCO X3, though, was one of the best mid-range phones of 2020, offering a 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G, and an overall amazing bang for the buck considering its price tag. The upcoming POCO X3 Pro seems like it’ll offer a similar value proposition, and thanks to an online retailer, we now know basically everything about the new smartphone.

Shopee, an online Vietnamese retailer, posted listings (1 and 2) that were shared to Twitter by tipster @chunvn8888. The listings not only confirm the design and basically all of the specifications, but also reveal key details of the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860.

Rumors about this chipset have been floating around the Internet for a few weeks now, but until now, it was unclear how the chipset would fit into Qualcomm’s existing Snapdragon 800 series. What’s interesting about this chipset is that it seems to be following the trend set by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870. For some context, we used to only see new Snapdragon 800-series flagship chips launch once a year followed by an overclocked “Plus” revision of the same chip in the second half of the year. This year, though, we not only have the Snapdragon 888 as this year’s bleeding-edge chip but we also have the Snapdragon 870 which is an even more overclocked revision of last year’s Snapdragon 865 (which, remember, was itself revised and launched as the Snapdragon 865+.)

According to the Shopee listings, the “POCO X3 Pro phone is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chip that has not been launched by Qualcomm yet.” The listing goes on to detail the “technical information” of the chipset, including the fact that it has a Qualcomm Kryo 485 octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz and a Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU. If these specifications seem familiar, that’s because they’re fairly similar to the Snapdragon 855 and the Snapdragon 855+ which powered most 2019 flagship smartphones. This suggests that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 is a 2021 revision of the Snapdragon 855, which was first announced in December of 2018.

Images from the Shopee listing confirming the phone’s design and specifications.

Of course, the listings also reveal other specifications of the POCO X3 Pro, such as the fact that it will have a 5160mAh battery, 33W fast charging, up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 48MP quad-camera setup, a 120Hz display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Android 11-based MIUI 12. It also seems to have the same external design as the regular POCO X3.

Here’s a summary of the POCO X3 Pro’s specifications based on the Shopee listings. Thanks again to @chunvn8888 for the tip!