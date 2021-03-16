POCO X3 Pro leaked renders show off a familiar figure for the company’s next smartphone

POCO’s X series is arguably the most popular smartphone lineup of the fledgling company. The POCO X2 was the first smartphone to launch under the new series. It took up the reins from the OG POCO F1 to deliver a highly competitive hardware package at an affordable price tag. The POCO X2 was well-received among the enthusiasts, and so was the POCO X3 that followed suit seven months later. Now, the company is preparing to introduce a third model in the form of the POCO X3 Pro. POCO has been teasing the launch of the new phone on its social media account for a while now, and today we are getting our very first look at the device.

Notable leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared what appears to be an official press render of the POCO X3 Pro. As per the leak, the POCO X3 Pro will be available in three colors: Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, and Frost Blue. As you can see in the image below, the POCO X3 Pro doesn’t appear to be a huge departure from the POCO X3 as far as design is concerned. From the round camera module and POCO branding at the bottom to the hole-punch display and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, it looks very much like the POCO X3. This is understandable since the POCO X3 Pro is not really a successor to the X3, but rather a Pro model that will supposedly offer more powerful hardware and exist alongside.

POCO has already confirmed a launch event on March 30 where we expect the company to take the wraps off the POCO X3 Pro.

Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03 Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

Details about POCO X3 Pro’s specifications have remained scarce so far. The device was spotted on several certification websites in February, which, in turn, revealed its model number M2102J20SG and brand name. Meanwhile, XDA Senior Member and frequent tipster kacskrz confirmed that the next POCO devices are code-named “vayu” and “bhima.” Based on what we have learned so far about vayu/bhima, we suspect that the POCO X3 Pro could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8xx series chipset and a 48MP primary sensor arranged in a quad-camera setup. We don’t know whether the new model will continue to use an LCD panel like the standard X3 model or switch to an AMOLED one. Similarly, other specifications such as battery capacity, RAM, charging speed, etc., also remain under wraps for now.