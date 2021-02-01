POCO X3 Pro passes through certification websites

Early last month, POCO shared a short video on Twitter recapping its progress in 2020 and teasing what’s to come in 2021. In the video, the text “The F2” popped up briefly, which led many to believe that the company was planning on launching the POCO F2 this year. While the company is yet to release any information about the device, another upcoming POCO phone has now been spotted on various certification websites. Although the certification listings don’t reveal much about this device, we have confirmed that it will be called the POCO X3 Pro.

The upcoming POCO phone in question recently received certification from the FCC and other regulatory bodies. The certification listings reveal that the device will go by the model number M2102J20SG. Cross-referencing this model number with an IMEI database has revealed that the device will be called the POCO X3 Pro.

XDA Senior Member and frequent Xiaomi tipster kacskrz has further added that the device is code-named “vayu” and “bhima” (different variants of the same base model). Based on the early info we have about vayu/bhima, we suspect that the POCO X3 Pro could be based on Qualcomm’s sm8150 platform, and it may feature a 48MP quad-camera setup (wide+ultra-wide+macro+depth).

For the unaware, Qualcomm’s sm8150 platform referees to the Snapdragon 855 family (not necessarily just the Snapdragon 855). Current rumors suggest that the device may feature the Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is also part of the Snapdragon 855 family.

It’s worth noting that while we’re confident about the code-names, model number, and marketing name of the upcoming POCO device, we haven’t been able to corroborate the specifications with a reliable source. We will update this post as soon as we learn more about the POCO X3 Pro.