Poco’s latest affordable flagships offer high refresh rate displays, powerful SoCs, and 67W fast charging

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco launched two new affordable flagships today — the Poco X4 GT and the Poco F4. As we highlighted recently, both models are rebranded Redmi phones featuring the same hardware, but with some minor changes on the camera front.

The Poco X4 GT is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro (Chinese variant), featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 144Hz IPS LCD, and a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Poco F4 is a rebranded Redmi K40S and it packs a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Poco X4 GT and Poco F4: Specifications

Specification Poco X4 GT Poco F4 Build Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Colors: Black, Blue, Silver Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Colors: Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green Dimensions & Weight 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87mm

200g 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm

195g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD

2460 x 1080 resolution

144Hz refresh rate

Up to 270Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage

Dolby Vision certification 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 360Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR10+

Dolby Vision certification SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB + 256GB 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,080mAh

67W wired fast charging support

67W charging brick included 4,500mAh

67W wired fast charging support

67W charging brick included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.89

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.45 Primary: 64MP f/1.79 with OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 119-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.45 Front Camera(s) 20MP f/2.45 20MP f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C Audio Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos certification Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification

Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification Connectivity 5G (SA/NSA) Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC 5G (SA/NSA) Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12 MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12 Other Features X-axis linear vibration motor

IR blaster X-axis linear vibration motor

IR blaster

Although the Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 are rebranded Redmi devices, Poco has made a couple of changes to set the phones apart from their Redmi counterparts. For instance, Poco has upgraded the front-facing camera on the Poco X4 GT, and it features a 20MP sensor instead of the 16MP sensor found on the Redmi Note 11T Pro. The company has upgraded the cameras on the Poco F4 as well, and it features a 64MP primary camera instead of the 48MP main camera on the Redmi K40S.

In terms of the design, Poco hasn’t made any significant changes. Both phones look pretty much identical to their Redmi counterparts, with the only noticeable difference being the Poco branding. Even the color options for both phones are identical, with Poco offering three color variants each for both models. The Poco X4 GT comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colorways, while the Poco F4 comes in Moonlight Silver, Night Black, and Nebula Green.

Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, 5G (SA/NSA) support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and an IR blaster.

The Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 run Poco’s custom Android 12 skin based on MIUI 13, which also includes a few changes. But it’s more or less the same MIUI you get on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

Pricing & Availability

The Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 will go on sale in various markets in Europe starting June 27. The devices come in two RAM/storage variants, which are priced as follows: