Poco’s latest affordable flagships offer high refresh rate displays, powerful SoCs, and 67W fast charging
June 23, 2022 8:54am

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco launched two new affordable flagships today — the Poco X4 GT and the Poco F4. As we highlighted recently, both models are rebranded Redmi phones featuring the same hardware, but with some minor changes on the camera front.

The Poco X4 GT is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro (Chinese variant), featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 144Hz IPS LCD, and a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Poco F4 is a rebranded Redmi K40S and it packs a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Poco X4 GT and Poco F4: Specifications

Specification Poco X4 GT Poco F4
Build
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Silver
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Colors: Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green
Dimensions & Weight
  • 163.64  x 74.29 x 8.87mm
  • 200g
  • 163.2 x 75.95 x 7.7mm
  • 195g
Display
  • 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD
  • 2460 x 1080 resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 270Hz touch sampling rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • Dolby Vision certification
  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080 resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • HDR10+
  • Dolby Vision certification
SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 6GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 8GB + 256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 5,080mAh
  • 67W wired fast charging support
  • 67W charging brick included
  • 4,500mAh
  • 67W wired fast charging support
  • 67W charging brick included
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Software-enabled face unlock
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Software-enabled face unlock
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.89
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV
  • Macro: 2MP f/2.45
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.79 with OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 119-degree FoV
  • Macro: 2MP f/2.45
Front Camera(s) 20MP f/2.45 20MP f/2.45
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
 USB Type-C
Audio
  • Dual speakers
  • Dolby Atmos certification
  • Dual speakers
  • Dolby Atmos certification
  • Hi-Res Audio certification
  • Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification
Connectivity
  • 5G (SA/NSA)
    • Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • NFC
  • 5G (SA/NSA)
    • Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/77/78
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • NFC
Software MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12 MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 12
Other Features
  • X-axis linear vibration motor
  • IR blaster
  • X-axis linear vibration motor
  • IR blaster

Although the Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 are rebranded Redmi devices, Poco has made a couple of changes to set the phones apart from their Redmi counterparts. For instance, Poco has upgraded the front-facing camera on the Poco X4 GT, and it features a 20MP sensor instead of the 16MP sensor found on the Redmi Note 11T Pro. The company has upgraded the cameras on the Poco F4 as well, and it features a 64MP primary camera instead of the 48MP main camera on the Redmi K40S.

Screenshot from Poco X4 GT launch showing its specs.

In terms of the design, Poco hasn’t made any significant changes. Both phones look pretty much identical to their Redmi counterparts, with the only noticeable difference being the Poco branding. Even the color options for both phones are identical, with Poco offering three color variants each for both models. The Poco X4 GT comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colorways, while the Poco F4 comes in Moonlight Silver, Night Black, and Nebula Green.

Screenshot from Poco F4 launch event showcasing its specs.

Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, 5G (SA/NSA) support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and an IR blaster.

The Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 run Poco’s custom Android 12 skin based on MIUI 13, which also includes a few changes. But it’s more or less the same MIUI you get on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

Pricing & Availability

The Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 will go on sale in various markets in Europe starting June 27. The devices come in two RAM/storage variants, which are priced as follows:

  • Poco X4 GT
    • 8GB + 128GB: €379
    • 8GB + 256GB: €429
  • Poco F4:
    • 6GB + 128GB: €399
    • 8GB + 256GB: €449

