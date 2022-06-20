POCO X4 GT & POCO F4 specs teased ahead of international launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO is gearing up to launch two new devices in international markets. The company recently announced that it would host a launch event on June 23 to unveil the POCO X4 GT and the POCO F4. Now, in a recent string of tweets, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming devices.

According to the tweets, the upcoming POCO X4 GT will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the POCO F4 will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. The company has also confirmed that both will offer 67W wired fast charging support. Furthermore, POCO suggests that the X4 GT will pack a 144Hz LCD panel, and the F4 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The future is about speed. Unlock possibilities with #POCOX4GT fully packed with MediaTek Dimensity 8100.

More playing, less waiting, and #NoSpeedLimited. pic.twitter.com/GoOJc7IM6I — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 18, 2022

These specifications align with previous leaks claiming that the POCO X4 GT will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro (Chinese variant). As such, we expect the device to pack a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz IPS panel, a 16MP selfie shooter, a 64MP triple camera setup, up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

With 67W turbo charging and a long-lasting battery, immerse yourself into a new era for your mobile experience.#AllTheStrengths #POCOF4 #POCOX4GT pic.twitter.com/uwAYWxcG5B — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 19, 2022

The phone will likely pack a 5,080mAh dual-cell battery with 67W fast charging support, and it will run a customized version of MIUI 13 for POCO devices based on Android 12 out of the box. The device should make its way to the Indian market as the Redmi K50i.

The POCO F4, on the other hand, looks to be a rebranded Redmi K40S. Redmi unveiled the K40S in China alongside the Redmi K50 series earlier this year. The device features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 67W fast charging support, and the Snapdragon 870 chip. These specifications fall in line with POCO’s recent teasers.

Reminding is caring 👉🏾 show your eyes some love as never before with the first-in-class display offered by #POCOX4GT & #POCOF4. 144Hz LCD Display + 120Hz AMOLED Display to make you relish #AllTheStrengths of a screen display. pic.twitter.com/nydYfbgB1q — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 18, 2022

If the POCO F4 is, indeed, the Redmi K40S with a fresh coat of paint, it should offer up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 48MP triple camera setup.

POCO will unveil the POCO X4 GT and POCO F4 during an online launch event on June 23. We’ll confirm whether the phones are actually rebranded versions of existing Redmi phones or not as soon as they’re unveiled.