POCO’s new mid-rangers are Redmi Note 11 series phones with a fresh coat of paint

Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO has launched two rebranded Redmi Note 11 series smartphones today — the POCO M4 Pro and the POCO X4 Pro. The phones feature the same hardware as the global variants of the Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, but with a couple of minor changes and a fresh design. If you missed our coverage of the Redmi Note 11 series and are not familiar with the devices mentioned above, here’s a quick overview of the latest POCO-branded phones.

POCO M4 Pro & POCO X4 Pro: Specifications

Specification POCO M4 Pro POCO X4 Pro Build IP53 water and dust resistance

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display IP53 water and dust resistance

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display Dimensions & Weight 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm

179.5g 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

205g Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1000nits peak brightness 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1200nits peak brightness SoC MediaTek Helio G96

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Adreno 619 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 2.2

8GB + 256GB 6GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 2.2

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging support

33W charger included 5,000mAh

67W wired fast charging support

67W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 108MP Samsung [email protected] f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB TYpe-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual speakers Dual speakers Connectivity Dual SIM + dedicated microSD card slot

4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM + hybrid microSD card slot

4G LTE

5G

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 Software MIUI 13 for POCO MIUI 13 for POCO Other Features Z-axis linear motor

NFC

IR Blaster Z-axis linear motor

NFC

IR Blaster

As mentioned earlier, the new POCO devices are nearly identical to the global variants of the Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in terms of hardware. While the phones do bring a fresh design to the table, they aren’t exactly new by any means. The POCO M4 Pro is a rebranded version of the global Redmi Note 11S, featuring a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, the MediaTek Helio G96 chip, a 64MP triple camera setup on the back, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device comes in two RAM/storage configurations, starting at 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and going up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The only thing differentiating the POCO M4 Pro from the Redmi Note 11S is its display. That’s because it uses an AMOLED panel instead of the LCD panel found on the Redmi variant. But, other than that, the devices are identical in all aspects. They both feature 33W fast charging support, a dedicated microSD card slot, a Z-axis linear motor, dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, NFC support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Given that the POCO variant sports a new design, it also comes in a couple of different colorways — Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow.

The story with the POCO X4 Pro is pretty much the same. It’s a global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in a new suit, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support, and a 108MP triple camera setup. While the POCO M4 Pro offers different display tech compared to its Redmi counterpart, the POCO X4 Pro isn’t different on that front either. It features the same 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Z-axis linear motor, dual speakers, NFC support, and Bluetooth 5.1. As with the POCO M4 Pro, the POCO X4 Pro comes with a fresh coat of paint, and it’s available in three colorways — Laser Black, Laser Blue, and POCO Yellow.

Both devices run MIUI 13 out of the box, but POCO has not shared details about the underlying version of Android.

Pricing & Availability

The new POCO M4 Pro and POCO X4 Pro are priced as follows:

POCO M4 Pro : 6GB+128GB: €219 8GB+256GB: €269

: POCO X4 Pro : 6GB+128GB: €299 8GB+256GB: €349

:

Both devices will be available through leading e-commerce platforms across Europe starting March 2.