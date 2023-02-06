The Poco X4 Pro was our pick for the best cheap Android phone not sold in the U.S. last year, so we had high hopes for its successor. Poco seems to have delivered on that front with its all-new Poco X5 series. Like last year, the new lineup includes two mid-range devices: the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. Both models feature an updated design that resembles Redmi's latest Note series lineup and pack upgraded SoCs for improved performance.

If you're in the market for a new mid-range smartphone and have been eagerly waiting for Poco's latest devices, here's everything you should know about the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro.

Poco X5 series: Specifications

Specification Poco X5 Poco X5 Pro Dimensions & Weight 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98mm

189g 162.91 x 76.03 x 7.9mm

181g Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 240Hz touch sampling rate

1200nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

DCI-P3 wide color gamut 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 240Hz touch sampling rate

900nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

10-bit color depth SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB + 256GB

Expandable up to 1TB 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging

33W charger included 5,000mAh

67W wired fast charging

67W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 8MP 118-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 108MP

Ultra-wide: 8MP 120-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 13MP f/2.45 16MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G (sub6)

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

NFC 5G (sub6)

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi

NFC Software MIUI 13 for Poco MIUI 14 for Poco Other features IR blaster IR blaster

Dual speakers Colors Green

Blue

Black Black

Blue

Yellow

The Poco X5 Pro brings a significant performance upgrade over its predecessor, thanks to the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a large 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. Its camera setup remains unchanged, and it still features a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Poco X5 Pro

The Pro model features a gorgeous 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling support. It has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter, 10-bit color depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For connectivity, the phone offers 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. Other noteworthy features include a trusty side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, NFC, dual speakers, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While featuring a similar design, the non-Pro model is a small step down and packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery pack, but fast charging is limited to just 33W with the included brick. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device sports a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. Over on the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Poco X5

The AMOLED display on the regular Poco X5 is pretty much the same as the Pro model, measuring 6.67 inches diagonally and offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It refreshes at 120Hz, offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. However, instead of Gorilla Glass 5, it features Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Connectivity-wise, the phone offers 5G and 4G LTE support, along with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the software front, the Poco X5 runs MIUI 13 for Poco out of the box, while the Pro model runs MIUI 14 for Poco. At the moment, we're not sure of the underlying Android release for these builds. We'll update this post with more information as soon as it's available.

Pricing & Availability

The Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro will be available in three colors each, with the regular model getting green, blue, and black finishes and the Pro model getting black, blue, and Poco's signature yellow finishes. Poco is yet to share the pricing and availability details for the new devices. We expect the devices to go on sale internationally in the coming weeks with a price tag of around €300. We'll update this post with the exact pricing details shortly.