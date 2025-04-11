Docker has long been the go-to containerization tool for self-host enthusiasts, but Podman has emerged as a powerful, feature-rich alternative that's rapidly gaining ground. I've been using it for quite a while, and there are quite a few reasons why you may want to at least consider the switch, too.

Rootless containers

Better security overall

One of the biggest benefits of Podman is the fact that it can run without root. This means regular users can run it too, and the containers can run without there being any risk of container escape. There are some downsides to this, though. Those containers can't bind to a port below 1024, a few commands may not work, and some tools may not work inside of containers.

Nevertheless, for basic configurations, Podman in rootless mode is a pretty nice feature to have. It's always safer to only run programs as root when it's absolutely necessary, and not every container needs that level of access. Docker has a rootless mode, but it's basically built around the existing Docker software as a shim in order to run. Podman is built to be rootless, so it has a major advantage.

Daemonless architecture

No single point of failure

This is one of the biggest differences between Podman and Docker, and it's a great one, too. There's no single process at the center that manages containers, in turn eliminating the single point of failure and removing the daemon as a potential attack vector.

Daemons are a target in the world of security, as many of them run with root privileges. Not having one removes an attack vector while also making it so you don't have to worry about ensuring that the Docker daemon is running.

Podman is capable of doing nearly everything that Docker can

With a few extra bits on top

While it's not quite a one-to-one replacement, for most users, it is. Podman offers excellent compatibility with Docker, allowing users to run Docker images seamlessly, plus it even has Kubernetes support. If you rely on Docker compose a lot, Podman has Podman compose, and tools like Portainer just work within Podman.

For most users who don't do anything too advanced, it's a borderline drop-in replacement. Swap over everything to Podman, and it will probably just work, as Podman even supports Docker compose files, too.

Pod management

Taken straight from Kubernetes

Unlike Docker, Podman natively manages groups of containers within pods, similar to Kubernetes. Pods allow multiple containers to share resources such as network interfaces, storage volumes, and namespaces, making it easier to manage tightly coupled services that need to communicate with each other directly.

If you're familiar with Docker stacks, it's a pretty similar concept. Pods are built off of the foundation that Kubernetes laid, and there's no primary container that the rest rely upon. It's a pretty neat solution, and it's familiar territory for any Kubernetes users.

Better Systemd integration

Manage containers with your system

Podman integrates perfectly with Systemd, making it a pretty easy way to manage your container lifecycle and services through typical system tools. Systemd integration allows containers to start automatically on boot, restart automatically after failures, and be monitored using standard Linux service management commands.

Podman can generate systemd unit files (via podman generate systemd) so that containers can be directly managed by the system, which is also an advantage thanks to its daemonless design. It also means you can use commands like systemctl to manage those containers, and your control is more direct than going through Docker's daemon.