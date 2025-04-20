With plenty of documentation, thousands of container images, and a solid ecosystem, Docker is the most popular container runtime in the home lab community. That said, it’s far from the only platform you can power your container fleet with. For folks who prefer better security and Kubernetes-like pods, you can’t go wrong with the rootless, daemonless Podman.

Like Docker, Podman also has a proper application on Windows. Unlike its rival, Podman Desktop not only supports multiple container runtimes (including Docker Desktop), but also includes a ton of extensions to boost your workstation’s capabilities. But if setting it up sounds like a job and a half, you can follow this guide to deploy Podman Desktop on your Windows 11 PC.

Enabling virtualization in the BIOS

Similar to its Docker equivalent, Podman Desktop lets you choose between Hyper-V or Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to run your containers. As such, you’ll have to enable CPU virtualization in your computer’s BIOS. While the exact settings and menus vary across different motherboards, here’s a general outline of the process:

Power on your PC and enter the BIOS by mashing the Del/Delete key like there’s no tomorrow. Switch to the Tweaker/CPU Settings tab and open the Advanced CPU Settings/Security submenu. Enable the SVM Mode/Virtualization/Intel VT-x/AMD-V option. Save and exit the BIOS.

Installing Podman Desktop

With virtualization enabled, it’s time to get on with the actual Podman Desktop installation. The process would be easier if you have WSL or Hyper-V pre-configured, but you can just follow the optional steps if you don’t have them already.