From craving any graphics card to wondering which one to buy, we all grew up. I fondly remember the struggles of getting games to run without a discrete graphics card on my "gaming" PC 20 years ago. While integrated graphics have come a long way in the last 15 years, you still need a dedicated graphics card for serious gaming.

In many ways, today's desktop GPU market hasn't changed much from what it was, say, 7–8 years ago. Still, it couldn't be more different in other ways, as you need to be aware of some things that you wouldn't think twice about before. So, I've compiled the 7 most critical things you need to keep in mind when you're in the market for a new desktop GPU for gaming.

7 Ensure you're buying the right size

Case compatibility can creep up on you

Before we get to topics like performance, brands, and models, let's get into one of the most fundamental aspects of a graphics card — its size. If the card you're buying doesn't physically fit inside your case, you'll be left hanging. Instead of ending up in a situation where you need to get a bigger case or a replacement graphics card, always match the dimensions of your intended GPU to those of your case.

Graphics cards are enormous these days, especially the high-end models, so ensuring you're not buying an incompatible one is important.

You can easily find both of these numbers with a little research on Googe. Graphics cards are enormous these days, especially the high-end models, so ensuring you're not buying an incompatible one is important. Another thing that comes with a massive GPU is GPU sag, where your graphics card tends to hang from one end due to its weight.

This might be a non-issue on small to medium-sized cards, but the true chonkers of the GPU world might need some support to keep them upright. Of course, if you mount your graphics card vertically, you can eliminate GPU sag entirely.

6 Check your PSU and case airflow

Modern GPUs need more power than ever

Close

