Pokémon UNITE is coming to Android and iOS on September 22

Last year, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon UNITE, a new game for the Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS. The game was then released on the Switch earlier this summer, but the mobile version hadn’t been given a release date yet. Today, during a Pokémon Presents presentation, it was revealed that the Pokémon UNITE is coming to Android and iOS devices on September 22.

If you don’t know yet, Pokémon UNITE is a game developed by TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent. The gameplay is inspired by League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, which is also owned by Tencent. The title features various Pokémon battling it out in 5v5 matches, trying to score the most points by conquering specific areas of the map. Players can also customize the appearance of the Pokemon they choose using outfits called Holowear.

In addition to revealing the launch date of the Android and iOS versions of Pokémon UNITE, today’s presentation also announced that pre-registrations are now open. Pre-registering for the games can get you some bonuses, which also depend on how many other people pre-register. If over 1 million people pre-register for the game, they’ll get 1,000 Aeos tickets- a form of virtual currency in the game; if that mark reaches 2.5 million, those who pre-register get Pikachu right off the bat; and if it reaches 5 million, there’s a special Holowear outfit for Pikachu, called Festival Style.

For players of the Switch version, there’s also an update rolling out today that adds Blissey into the game. The presentation also revealed two new Pokémon to be added in future updates: Mamoswine and Sylveon. However, a release date for these new Pokémon wasn’t given.

If you’re interested in trying out Pokémon UNITE on September 22, you can pre-register for the iOS version here or the Android version here. The game is free to play, but there are in-app purchases.