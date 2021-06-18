Pokémon UNITE is a new MOBA headed to Switch, Android, and iOS

Ever wondered what a combination of League of Legends and Rocket League would look like? The upcoming Pokémon title seems to be just that — a 5v5 MOBA in which you have to defeat your opponents and put a ball through a hoop. The game, called Pokémon UNITE, was first announced in June last year and it is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch next month. It will also be released on Android and iOS later this year in September.

Pokémon UNITE is The Pokémon Company’s first strategic team battle game and recreates elements from two of the most iconic eSports titles. As you can see in the attached trailer, the game will pitch two teams of five against each other in a MOBA-style map called Aeos Island. Players will be able to pick their favorite Pokémon, each with their own unique abilities, to take down their opponents.

From the looks of it, the goal of Pokémon UNITE will be to defeat your opponents and put a ball through a hoop on your opponent’s side of the map. Doing so will score your team some points, and the team which scores the most points before the timer runs out will emerge victorious.

A report from The Verge reveals that Pokémon UNITE will support cross-platform play between the Switch and mobile devices. It will also support cross-progression, allowing you to sign in to your Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account to sync your progress across multiple devices. The report further adds that the game will be free to play, with optional in-game purchases. You’ll also be able to unlock cosmetic upgrades and other items using Aeon coins and tickets that will be awarded for playing the game.