Summary Pokémon Legends Z-A's official release date has been revealed.

Pre-orders start on June 5 for digital copies and on July 23 for physical copies.

An upgrade pack will be available for those who want to switch to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Nintendo revealed its much-awaited Switch 2 console back in January, revealing all the key details such as specifications and availability. Later in April at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company also revealed a bunch of titles that would be available on June 5, Switch 2 launch day.

While titles like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Fortnite, Mario Kart World, and more will be available on that day, Pokémon Legends Z-A, which is one of the most anticipated games for the Switch 2 Console, will take a few more months to arrive. You don't have to guess, as Pokémon just revealed the official release date for Pokémon Legends Z-A for Switch consoles.

On its official X (earlier known as Twitter) account, the Japanese media franchise has announced that Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will release on October 16 this year, debunking earlier rumors that suggested an August 15 release.