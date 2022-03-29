Polestar 2 electric cars receive update to Android Automotive 11

Android Automotive is Google’s custom build of Android intended to power car infotainment systems. Unlike Android Auto, it doesn’t rely on a connected smartphone, which means it has to be updated as if it was a smartphone or tablet itself. The Polestar 2 was one of the first cars to ship with Android Automotive, and now it’s receiving an update to Android 11.

This isn’t a terribly exciting update, considering Google released Android Automotive 12 near the end of last year. Still, this marks the second major update for the car, which originally shipped with Android 9.0. Android Automotive 11 includes a new search function in the Settings, new sorting options for the Dialer, customizable spacing for icons, fast user switching, cover art for tracks playing over Bluetooth, and a handful of other minor improvements.

Polestar 2 Android Automotive 11 Update Changelog: Android R: latest available Android Automotive OS that enables new app categories and future functionality.

In-car functionality improvements: Connectivity stability improvements. Improved radio reception. Navigation stability improvements for GPS location and fix for interruption of navigation when switching profiles.

Polestar app functionality improvements: State of charge (SOC): stability improvements and real-time SOC status available during charging. Stability improvements for lock status. Climate timers stability improvements and increased frequency of status updates.



Polestar says the update is rolling out as an Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrade, so you should be able to install it directly from your car. However, if that isn’t working, authorized Polestar workshops can also sideload the update.

Android Automotive adoption has been slow among car manufacturers. Polestar has seemingly invested the most in the platform, going as far as to partner with Vivaldi to bring a web browser to the Polarstar 2. Renault Group is working on models with Android Automotive, and other companies like Ford and Fiat are doing the same. In the meantime, the smartphone-based Android Auto remains far more common.

Source: Polestar 2

Via: Android TV Guide