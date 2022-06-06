Polestar 2 is one of the first cars to get the new Apple CarPlay

At WWDC 22 Apple revealed a radical new look for CarPlay, albeit over a year ahead of it actually arriving. Nevertheless, the first car maker to support the new version has revealed itself and it’s not necessarily the one we’d have picked. Polestar, makers of the Polestar 2, announced on Twitter that the car would be getting the all-new CarPlay next year. Not only that, but an OTA update is coming to the Polestar 2 this month to deliver the existing CarPlay experience.

Apple CarPlay will come to Polestar 2 as part of an OTA update later this month. We’re also thrilled to announce that the next generation of CarPlay will be coming to Polestar cars in the future. pic.twitter.com/iaG9aRmyER — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 6, 2022

This is big news on a couple of levels. Firstly, the new Apple CarPlay and the Polestar 2 interior looks absolutely made for it. But perhaps more importantly, and intriguingly, the Polestar 2 currently uses Android Automotive. You know, made by Google.

CarPlay co-existing alongside Android Auto isn’t uncommon, it’s present in many cars. I have both inside my own. But Android Automotive isn’t Android Auto, it’s a complete operating system baked into the car. In my limited time with a Polestar 2 so far it’s already clear how good Android Automotive is, but it’s now going to have some serious competition. We don’t actually know much about the next generation CarPlay as yet, but just the name would suggest it’s still a projection from your iPhone.

As such, Polestar could easily be keeping the Android Automotive OS baked into the cars and layering Apple’s system on top for those who like their vehicles a little less Googly. Nevertheless, it’s impressive to see such an early commitment, and indeed that Polestar isn’t waiting until next year to get the current CarPlay working.