Microsoft has begun rolling out a new update for Windows 11 starting today. Known as the Windows 11 Moment 5 update, it comes with a slew of new features, many of which are things I've been clamoring for. While the rollout is going to be very much gradual, as is typical for Windows 11 updates, I'd recommend most people to get it today.

Of course, most Windows 11 users will get it at some point, but if you're eager to get it sooner, we'd love to hear why.

What Windows 11 Moment 5 adds

Among the updates are many new commands for Copilot to allow it to change system settings, all the while the Widgets board is getting a new view that allows you to focus on your widgets and organize them into categories. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new:

16 new commands available in Copilot

Generative Erase in the Photos app

Silence removal in Clipchamp

Voice shortcuts and multi-monitor support for voice access

Inking directly on text fields

New Widgets view without the news feed

See your phone's recent photos appear on your desktop and use your phone as a webcam (coming soon)

Intelligent Snap suggestions for apps

It's not a ton of new features, but there are certainly things to be excited about here. Personally, I like seeing Copilot get new capabilities when it comes to changing system settings considering this is something I think it really needs to be able to do in order to stand out from just using Copilot on the web. I suspect some users will be very happy to see improvements to voice access, and anything to make the Widgets board more useful is also welcome.

But that's where you come in. We'd love to know which of these features is most exciting to you and if it's enough to get you to install the update today, or if you'd rather just wait for it to come to you. Make your voice heard below!