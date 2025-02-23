First created by Francesco Cirillo in the 1980s, the Pomodoro Technique is used all around the world to beat procrastination. It suggests that working for 25 minutes, followed by a short 5-minute break, helps the mind stay on task.

After 40 years, Pomodoro has evolved from a simple kitchen timer to various digital apps. There are now innumerable options to choose from, each with features that overlap with competitors but never fully replace them. As work grew more complex in the modern age, so did timer apps. After sifting through these apps, I've found five productivity timer apps that go well beyond the simple Pomodoro.

5 Forest

Grow a virtual tree, plant real ones

Forest is a gamified timer app. For every second that passes in the Pomodoro timer, a little tree grows on your screen, giving you a sense of pride and accomplishment for staying focused. While it doesn’t lock out apps on your phone, leaving the app for too long (presumably with distractions) causes the tree to wither and die. And because the session progress is visualized in a forest, having too many dead trees is a sign of lack of commitment.

Beyond a countdown timer, Forest also tracks your timeline, offers stopwatch mode, and allows for group sessions with other Forest users. There’s a web browser extension that also blocks websites during a session, but it doesn’t carry all the features of the mobile app.

As you use Forest, you can unlock different trees to actually plant and earn other achievements, which can grant you coins that you can use towards in-app purchases. With the paid version, you can use the coins towards planting real trees through the Trees For The Future program.

Forest See at Google Play Store

4 Momentum

A browser extension with a focus timer