Source: PopSockets PopSockets PopPuck- Trick Magnet and Fidget Toy Fingers need something to do? The new PopSockets PopPuck is the perfect keychain to add to your loadout. This fidget toy features two magnetic pucks which you can flip and slide around using just your thumb, and it's available in a bunch of colorful and nostalgic designs. It's also on sale for 30% off during Prime Day.

Fidget toys are nothing new (fidget spinners really had a moment a few years back, if you recall), but the PopPuck is one you might not have seen. It's a new magnetic fidget toy from PopSockets, the maker of the popular phone grips and cases that work with all the best phones, which also happen to be on sale right now, and through the entire two-day Amazon Prime Day sale, the lineup of PopPucks are on discount for 30%. This Prime Day deal knocks these cool little keychain fidget toys down to $14 apiece.

Why you (and your fingers) will love the PopSockets PopPuck

You're probably already familiar with PopSockets. Maybe you've already got one stuck to the back of your own smartphone. And while these handy pop-out phone grips remain the brand's flagship product, PopSockets also makes cases, wallets, and now, fidget toys. The PopPuck is the newest entry in the PopSockets lineup: It's a pocket-sized fidget toy you can carry on your keychain, and you'll have trouble keeping your hands off of it.

The PopPuck idea is pretty cool and surprisingly simple. It consists of two magnetic pucks nestled inside a bowl. You can flick, flip, stack, and otherwise fiddle with the magnetic pucks using just your fingers. There are also a variety of tricks that those with talented thumbs can pull off. For instance, you can use one magnet to flip the other, then catch it with the magnetic bowl to highlight one trick PopSockets calls the "MagFlip." PopSockets claims there are hundreds of PopPuck tricks, but you'll have to get your hands on a set to discover them.

Each PopPuck starter pack comes with a bowl, two pucks, and a keyring. The bowl can be easily removed from the keyring via the magnetic strap and hooked onto your backpack or other attachment point if you don't plan to carry it on your keychain. You can also buy extra puck booster packs, and there are a ton of colors and designs available. For Prime Day, you can grab a PopPuck starter pack for just $14, which is a nice 30% discount off the usual $20 price. For that price, you can grab a few of 'em, and considering that the PopPucks are available in a variety of colorful and nostalgia-inspired designs, you might as well.