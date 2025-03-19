Summary Day One app is now available on Windows, offering local-first storage, E2EE, and cross-device synchronization.

Journal apps on digital platforms are fairly popular, especially among people who want to keep a digitized record of their lives. A couple of years ago, Apple announced its built-in Journal app for iOS, entering a competitive market which already features the likes of Everlog, Obsidian, and Day One. If you're a customer of the last app mentioned in this list, you'll be happy to hear that the digital journal has now made its way to Windows.

Day One's day one on Windows

As announced by Day One in a dedicated blog post, the app is now available on Windows, following earlier availability on Mac, iOS, Android, and the web. Automattic, the company which owns Day One and WordPress, champions Day One as a simple but powerful tool for reflection, stress relief, and growth. It also acts as a way to instantaneously capture memories and make notes about them for future reference.

In terms of Windows availability, customers can look forward to local-first storage for fast performance and offline access, end-to-end encryption (E2EE), and cross-device synchronization across all platforms where Day One is available. Windows users will also be pleased to know that accessing Day One on Windows won't count towards your device limit for a limited period of time.

What can Day One do for you?

Day One customers can take advantage of unlimited text entries with the ability to attach one photo for free per entry, powerful search and organization features through tags, daily prompts to get your creative juices flowing, and backup options. For an annual cost of $34.99/year, Day One Premium subscribers can leverage cloud backups, real-time synchronization across devices, and the ability to add multiple multimedia attachments to entries, among other benefits. If all of this sounds right up your alley, you can give Day One a go via the Microsoft Store here.