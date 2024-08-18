Key Takeaways You don't really need benchmarking programs after the first few days of your new PC.

I'm the first one to recommend must-have programs for every PC, from a fast browser and decent VPN client to a great wallpaper app and RGB software. However, I also believe one should not go overboard with installing every single "productivity-enhancing" program one comes across. As you can guess, I'm firmly in the "keep things simple" camp, and think you should also consider joining it.

There are many PC programs tagged as "essential" which most users can easily do without. You either don't need to have them permanently installed, or don't need them at all. Let's look at 6 such programs that I think are far from essential on a PC.

6 Benchmarking programs

A catch-all for most synthetic benchmarks

When you've built a new PC, the urge to want to benchmark the heck out of it is real. Running the best stress testing and benchmarking tools on your system and basking in the scores seems novel for a few days, but you don't really need them on your PC afterward. As long as your PC is running fine and delivering the performance you expect, constant benchmarking will only bring anxiety and FOMO.

Programs like Cinebench 2024, Furmark, AIDA64, 3DMark, and others are excellent options when you need to test the stability of your overclocks, diagnose issues, or set new performance records. When you're not doing any of those things, it's best to uninstall them, and enjoy your PC and your day without worrying about every little thing. I've even built PCs where I've never had to run a single benchmark — there's actually not always a strong reason to do it.

5 Spark Mail

It can be useful, but you probably don't need it

Close

Spark Mail can combine all your email accounts into a single inbox, allowing you to view everything at the same place. It also has smart features to separate the critical stuff from the fluff, and some AI tools to help you write professional emails. However, I find that I don't need or want to see my work and professional email accounts in the same place. Plus, every single one of my email accounts is on Gmail, and a quick click on my account icon is enough to switch between them.

You might experiment with Spark and see if it fits your lifestyle, but you might find that some things are best left on their own.

Besides a company-mandated email account on Outlook or Gmail, most people probably have a single personal email account. Even if I have to use my work and personal accounts on the same device, I would prefer keeping them separate, so it's way easier for me to maintain my sanity after office hours are done. You might experiment with Spark and see if it fits your lifestyle, but you might find that some things are best left on their own.

4 Beeper

Probably does more harm than good