Platformer games have always been a go-to genre for gamers who love a mix of skill, challenge, and adventure. Whether you’re swinging through fiery depths, jumping across moving platforms, or fighting off waves of enemies, there's no shortage of exciting experiences to dive into on Steam. So, here’s a look at some of the most popular and exciting platformers that stand out for their creativity, gameplay mechanics, and stunning worlds.

12 Chained together

Can you escape Hell?