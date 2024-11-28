Key Takeaways This cyberdeck is a powerful portable arcade machine that looks straight out of cyberpunk dystopia.

Powered by Raspberry Pi 5, it features a rugged case for protection during transit.

Components include Pelican R60 case, 8-inch Touch Display, Anker power bank, and Lakker OS.

You know what PC gaming handhelds lack? The cool factor. Sure, they come with powerful CPUs and GPUs and put older gaming rigs to shame, but when it's time to carry it around with you, you just slip it in a bag and call it a day. But what about a portable gaming station that looks like you're carrying something straight out of a cyberpunk dystopia? That's why I'm insanely jealous about this amazing cyberdeck that opens up to become a portable arcade.

This cool cyberdeck is powered by a Raspberry Pi 5

In a post on the Cyberdeck subreddit, user u/_kniives showed off their portable arcade machine. This particular cyberdeck comes in a tough, rugged case to protect the sensitive components from being too jostled around during transit. Pop the case open, and you have yourself a miniature arcade machine powered by a Raspberry Pi 5.

Diving into the comments, u/_kniives discusses what components they used to make the cyberdeck. For starters, the Pelican R60 used in this build is a general-purpose ruck case designed for sturdiness and protection. u/_kniives discovered that the 8-inch Capacitive Touch Display from Pi Shop was a perfect fit for the lid, which they combined with an Anker power bank and a Raspberry Pi 5 running Lakker for the setup. Unfortunately, the original poster refused to reveal where they got the cool stickers from.

