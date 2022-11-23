It's Black Friday week, and the deals have officially started rolling in. A lot of you are probably looking for the best smartphone, tablet, and laptop deals, but we wanted to remind you that it's equally important to look for the best accessories to have a good overall experience. A power bank, for instance, is one of the most important accessories you can buy for your gadgets. We don't want you to end up with a dying smartphone or a laptop due to low battery when you're out enjoying the holidays. So in this article, we're going to take a look at the best battery pack deals that you can't miss. Let's dive in!

Save $20 on Anker 733 battery pack that doubles as a wall charger

Anker 733 GanPRime PowerCore 65W Power Bank $80 $100 Save $20 What if your charger worked without being plugged in? This 10,000mAh Anker power bank doubles as a wall charger, and it can provide up to 65W of power, whether at home or the road. This particular charger is discounted for Black Friday, and you can grab it for just $80 using the code WS24PFPBNJ. $80 at Anker

The Anker 733 PowerCore 65W is one of the best battery packs you can buy right now. It has a 10,000mAh battery which is enough to top up all your devices when you are on the go. It also doubles up as a wall charger that can deliver up to 65W of power. The Anker 733 PowerCore has two USB-C and a single USB-A ports, and it automatically distributes the power while using all the ports simultaneously to charge your devices.

30% off on one of the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhones

Anker 622 Magnetic wireless power bank Anker 622 Magnetic wireless power bank $42 $60 Save $18 Anker’s 622 MagGo wireless power bank has super strong magnets and can charge your iPhone 14 both wirelessly and wired. It’s only 0.5-inch thick, has charging LEDs, and has a USB-C port. It comes with a built-in kickstand to let you prop up the phone for video calls or watching videos. $42 at Anker

Apple's official MagSafe battery pack for the iPhones is also discounted right now, but we think the Anker 622 is a much better option overall. This one comes with a 5,000mAh battery which is enough to fully charge even the modern and most powerful iPhones out there. It also comes with a USB-C port, has a kickstand to let you prop up your phone on a flate surface, and it's considerably cheaper than Apple's official accessory.

Save $20 on this power bank with wireless charging

Samsung Wireless Portable Battery Samsung Wireless Portable Battery $59 $80 Save $21 This Samsung wireless portable battery pack also supports wireless charging, so you can cut the cord when you're on the move. $59 at Amazon

Unlike other battery chargers on this list, the Samsung Wireless Portable Battery is a 10,000mAh power bank that supports both 25W fast wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging to help you charge your devices while you are on the move. This power bank can charge 3 devices at the same time and has enough juice to charge your smartphones more than once.

Save $15 on this slim and powerful battery pack for your laptop

Baseus Blade 100W Battery Baseus Blade 100W Battery $85 $100 Save $15 The Baseus Blade could be your perfect companion as it can quickly top up both your smartphones and laptop. You can use a $15 coupon at the checkout page to grab it for jsut $85 right now. $85 at Amazon

The Baseus Blade is a unique one on the list as it ditches the conventional thick, boxy form factor for a sleek and flatter design. The fact that it's thinner than most other 20,000mAh battery packs makes it one of the best options to consider. It can also easily slide into your backpack, without taking too much space. It comes with a bunch of ports, and is also powerful enough to deliver 100W of power to compatible devices including smartphones and laptops, so we highly recommend this one.

Save $47 on the Dell Power Bank Plus

Dell Notebook Power Bank Dell Power Bank Plus (PW7018LC) $103 $150 Save $47 The Dell Power Bank Plus is a great way to keep your laptop and phone charged up while you're on the go, with a large 65Wh battery and 65W of power delivery capable of charging most laptops. $103 at Amazon

This Dell Power Bank Plus battery packs a 65Wh battery, and it can deliver up to 65W of power to compatible devices. It's portable enough to carry around with you when you're away from your desk, and it also comes with an additional USB-A port that can charge your smartphone too. It usually costs $150, but is currently available for just $103 as a part of the ongoing Black Friday sale.

Grab the Powkey 42,000mAh power bank for just $123

Powkey 42,000mAh power bank $123 $190 Save $67 This is one of the biggest battery packs you'll find on the market. It packs a 42,000mAh battery and all the ports you'll ever need to charge your devices. $123 at Amazon

The Powkey 42,000mAh power bank is perfect for someone with low-battery anxiety. With a massive 42,000mAh battery and 200W charging speeds, this battery pack will never let any of your devices run out of charge. It comes with a couple of AC outlets, a 12V DC port, a 15V DC input for recharging, and as many as four USB-A ports with which you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

We expect more Black Friday deals to start flowing over the next couple of days, so we'll keep this post updated with more portable chargers to ensure you get the best deals. In the meantime, you can also check out our collection of the best portable chargers to explore more options.