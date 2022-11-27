Arzopa G1 Game $149.99 $229.99 Save $80 This portable monitor from Arzopa has Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, so yu can play your games wherever you go. It has USB-C and HDMI inputs for ease of use. At $149.99, it's a better deal than ever. $149.99 at Amazon

Playing your favorite games at home is easy, but what if you want to take that experience with you when you travel? This Arzopa portable monitor lets you do just that, and with this early Cyber Monday deal, there's never been a better time to give it a shot, thanks to a major price drop to just $149.99. Officially, the monitor costs $229.99, so this is a big $80 discount, and even prior discounts haven't taken it this low.

This is a 15.6-inch panel, and it comes in Full HD resolution, which is about as sharp as you could reasonably expect for this price. Your games will look pretty sharp on this screen, and thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate, they'll run very smoothly too, if you have a PC or console that supports a high refresh rate. The screen also covers 100% of the sRGB color space, so colors should look quite good for gaming as well. In addition to the display, this portable monitor comes with built-in speakers, so it's that much easier to have a gaming setup ready to go wherever you are.

The Arzopa portable monitor also has a few ports you can use to connect. There are two fully-featured USB Type-C ports you can use to plug in a PC or the Nintendo Switch, and an HDMI port if you don't have a USB-C port with video support. The USB-C ports are also used to power the monitor, so if your USB Type-C port has enough power, you can connect with a single cable. Otherwise, you'll need to use a USB-C power adapter to power the monitor. You'll also need a power adapter if you're using the HDMI port as an input.

Aside from gaming, the Arzopa G1 Game can also be used for productivity on the go, and if you prefer having a vertical monitor, the included cover can be used to hold up the monitor in both portrait and landscape orientations.

At $149.99, this is one of the cheapest portable gaming monitors you can buy, and it offers a lot for that price.