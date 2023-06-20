ZSCMalls Portable Monitor Clip the coupon to save $60 $70 $130 Save $60 A slim and lightweight portable monitor that is priced well below MSRP — making it an incredible deal. $70 at Amazon

Portable monitors are a great option when you need to expand your current desktop or laptop setup. They're thin and compact, which means you can easily take it with you while you're on the go, making it a quality addition to anyone's computing setup. While portable monitors can be pricey, sometimes they're available for a great price, making it a no-brainer when it comes to purchasing one. We've searched the numerous selections online and found the ZSCMALLS 15.6-inch portable monitor for just $70 for a limited time. If you've been looking for an easy option when it comes to expanding your desktop workspace, then look no further, as we've found the perfect portable monitor for you.

This 1080p 15.6-inch monitor offers impressive viewing angles thanks to its IPS panel and matte finish. It also provides beautiful colors and has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitor includes a protective cover that also acts as the monitor's stand, which can be set up in three different positions. As far as total weight, you're looking at 1.36 pounds, with thickness coming in at just 0.35 inches. As far as connections go, it has two USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and a micro USB. On the rear, you'll get dual speakers, and there's a small opening in the bottom corner of the monitor that will allow you to use a pen or pencil as in an impromptu stand. While this monitor can be used for a laptop and desktop setup, you can also connect your phone, game console, or even streaming media device to it as well.

The monitor is priced at $130, and you can use the digital coupon on Amazon to knock $60 off, bringing it down to just $70 for a limited time. Just ensure you see the coupon in your cart and the discount on the price before checking out. Otherwise, you'll miss out on the special promotional price.