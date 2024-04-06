Key Takeaways Portable monitors can boost productivity, especially touchscreen models.

They are also great for relaxation, as they offer larger screens than phones for watching movies or playing games.

There's a wide range of choices with plenty of different features, so you can find the perfect model for you.

More people than ever are working remotely. With this comes the need to remain productive while remaining flexible in your work environment. Portable monitors like the Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor are a great way to increase productivity without going overboard and carrying a complete office setup in your bag. They are also great when you need to relax and want to chill out for a few minutes. A good portable monitor can be a game changer for both your professional and personal life.

I have been using portable monitors for years and now can't live without one. Whether I am working from home or in a hotel on the other side of the world, they are a part of my everyday life. The use cases are endless, and the number of devices they are compatible with may shock you. From working in Excel to Cloud Gaming on the Xbox, let's take a look at why you need a portable monitor in your life.

Versatility in your everyday life

From working at home to being in the office, or anywhere you go

Thanks to their size (generally similar to a notepad), portable monitors can be taken almost anywhere. Whether you are working a few extra hours from home, want a second screen at the office, or need something to take traveling with you, portable monitors have a lot to offer. They come in various sizes and can have different features, so make sure to find the one that is best for you.

A bigger portable monitor can be advantageous when at home or in the office. However, if you travel a lot, it may be worth looking into something a bit smaller and easier to carry. From the office to the train and even the beach, portable monitors can be a great addition to both your personal and professional life.

Level-up your productivity

A good portable monitor allows you to work more efficiently

The biggest advantage of having a portable monitor is that it can add a second screen to your laptop or even your home computer if needed. Another major advantage is that many portable monitors have touchscreen capabilities. Did I mention most of them offer a USB-C connection? This means you will only need a single cable to power and connect them to loads of devices, making them even more versatile.

I never leave my house without my 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen portable monitor. As a writer, it allows me to write my notes and keep helpful information, wherever I go. Whether I'm checking out websites or scrolling through social media to find the latest news, it's a boon for my personal productivity. Once you get used to it, there is no living without it.

Portable monitors help you relax

From watching Netflix to playing games, a portable monitor can help you relax and unwind

These days, most Android phones use a USB-C connection and can power certain portable monitors with a single USB-C cable. This allows you to watch your favorite film on Netflix on a much bigger screen with very little set-up hassle. As most portable monitors are also touchscreens, you can even use them to scroll through Facebook or play your favorite mobile game.

If you are more into the latest games than watching shows and movies, worry not. Many portable monitors also come with HDMI cables, standard USB cables, and even a dedicated power pack. You can easily hook one up to your Xbox or PlayStation and enjoy your favorite game.

What to look for when buying a portable monitor

Choosing the right portable monitor will come down to your individual needs

You will need to consider what you will be using the monitor for, and where you will be using it. Do you need a 4K touchscreen for video editing and work? Or could you get by with a cheaper 1080P display? Will you be using it at a single location like home or the office, or will you be taking it on the go with you? These sorts of questions are essential in determining which monitor is right for you.

Once you know your use case, you can start looking for your new portable monitor. As always, make sure to do your research and find the one that best fits your needs. With so many options available, it may seem daunting at first. But stick with it, as a good portable monitor can make your professional and personal life easier and more enjoyable.

Do you really need a portable monitor?

Close

Portable monitors are not for everyone, and that's OK. The odds are that if you don't have one by now, you likely don't absolutely need one. However, if you want to be more productive professionally or want to enjoy your relaxation time a bit more when on-the-go, there is no denying that a portable monitor would be beneficial.

From 4K resolutions with touchscreen capabilities to 1080P displays with 120Hz refresh rates, there is a portable monitor out there for everyone. If you have been considering getting one, there is no better time than now.