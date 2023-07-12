PortVDU Portable Car Stereo with Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto, 2023 $119 $270 Save $151 This unit allows you to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to anything easily. No wiring or difficult installation. Just power via a 12V car socket or USB-C, and you're off. You can use the built-in speakers or use Bluetooth or the audio jack to play sound from your car speakers or any other sound system. $119 at Amazon

Ever since I bought a new truck a few years back, and it came with Android Auto, I was hooked and really don't like driving without it now. My family has a second vehicle, which my wife prefers to drive, that is older and doesn't have Android Auto. Not to mention the small display in it has really gone downhill in terms of touch responsiveness (it's resistive, not capacitive), and the brightness is so bad that in bright environments, you can't see the backup camera feed on it. So, for both my sanity and, more importantly, my wife's, I am finally adding Android Auto to her car — and thanks to Prime Day, it's going to be cheap and easy.

There are a few different ways to add Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to a vehicle that doesn't have it. You pick any of the top aftermarket head units that support it, which can take a fair amount of effort and knowledge to install, or pick up a portable unit that plugs into your existing system. I chose the latter.

I searched through a host of options in the Android Auto add-on category, and while there are a lot of Prime Day deals available, I chose the PortVDU option for a few reasons. One was the price. Regardless of the original full price, after comparing features and options to other products I found, I felt the sale price was where I was comfortable, that there's less of a chance of it being garbage. It also had a good range of reviews.

Another selling point for me was that it has a wider display that will work great with the new layout for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both services offer a version of split screen to have multiple windows up at the same time. Like in the image above on Android Auto, the wide display will show Google Maps, YouTube Music, and notification wonderfully.

Lastly, the PortVDU kit comes with everything I'll need to get it set up in the vehicle, including a backup camera. Speaking of cameras, on the back of the display is a built-in camera, along with dual speakers, so it can also act as a dash cam. The unit can mount onto a dash or the windshield and can be powered either with the included 12V car socket plug or USB-C. While you could use the built-in speakers, the PortVDU unit is best when plugged into the car's audio jack or even via Bluetooth.

I don't expect this to be the fastest UI or have the best visuals, but if it can at least be consistent and offer a solid Android Auto experience for my wife — I'll call it a win.