Lenovo Legion Go S leak suggests a black model with a dedicated Steam logo button could come with SteamOS.

If true, this would be the first third-party portable device to have SteamOS as its factory default, making it an affordable and exciting option.

While Steam Deck alternatives don't come with SteamOS out of the box, Valve definitely isn't against the idea. The company has always said that it wants to supply third-party companies with versions of SteamOS to use with their devices, and we've seen some movement behind the curtain showing that Valve is working away at making this a reality. Now, a recent leak has revealed what might be the first handheld device to have SteamOS as a factory default.

The Lenovo Legion Go S may get a SteamOS version

As spotted by The Verge, recent leaks surrounding the Lenovo Legion Go S reveal a black and a white model. Usually, this wouldn't be newsworthy, but what's interesting is that the black model has a dedicated button with the Steam logo on it, while the white model does not.

So, what does this mean? Well, if the leaks are to be believed, the most likely scenario is that Lenovo will sell two different models of the Legion Go S. The white model will likely come with Windows, and the black one with SteamOS. People will then have a choice in which one they want depending on what they want out of their system. It will also mark the first third-party portable device that comes with SteamOS out of the box.

If you haven't heard of the Lenovo Legion Go S before, it's an interesting model. It's rumored to be a cut-down version of the regular Legion Go, with the added benefit of coming in at a very agreeable price point. People have pinned it at around $399-449, which would make it an amazing entry point for people who haven't gotten into portable gaming yet. And if this SteamOS model leak ends up being real, the console will be far more exciting than just a cheap alternative.