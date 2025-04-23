Summary OpenAI expresses interest in buying Google Chrome to enhance its AI-based search capabilities.

Potential acquisition of Chrome follows issues with OpenAI's current search engine supplier.

Concerns arise regarding transferring Chrome to another tech giant, raising questions about competition in the market.

Yesterday, we saw a very interesting development in the tech world. After Google lost its antitrust case back in August 2024, the court resumed discussing how best to break apart the tech company's grip and allow competition to thrive.

On Monday, we saw the judge presiding over the case make an interesting proposition: they stated they wanted Google to sell Chrome to another company. As you might imagine, companies worldwide became interested in owning the most widely used browser in existence. Well, one company has come forward with a proposal, and you may not like it if you're sick and tired of AI.

OpenAI puts forward its proposal for Google Chrome

As reported by Reuters, the AI giant OpenAI told the court that it was very interested in purchasing Chrome should Google be forced to buy it. As discussed in an email to Google itself, OpenAI at first wanted to try buying out the search engine:

"We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google's API, would enable us to provide a better product to users."

As you may know, OpenAI has been working diligently to design its own AI-based search engine. However, it has currently run into issues with its current supplier. If OpenAI were to acquire Google's website, algorithm, and API, it would be a significant boost for ChatGPT-powered search.

However, given how OpenAI was denied the search engine, it seemingly wants to get its foot in the door by taking over Chrome instead. The question is, if Google is forced to sell Chrome, would there be limitations on who could buy it? One could argue that handing Google's reins over to a company like OpenAI is simply moving the browser over from one giant to another, and it may need to go to a smaller business, potentially a direct competitor to Google. We'll have to see how things pan out.

If OpenAI does win, how will Google Chrome look? There is a good chance that the company will utilize the platform to promote ChatGPT and its services more effectively. You'll likely see assistants akin to Microsoft Edge's Copilot that can help you with your browsing. It'll also be a big blow to Google's own AI assistant, Gemini.