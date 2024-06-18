Key Takeaways Get ready for the AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 chips potentially releasing soon!

Possible release dates show July 15th for AI 300 and July 31st for Ryzen 9000.

Leaked prices range from $300 to $600 for the Ryzen 9000, and the Ryzen AI 300 inside a Zenbook S 16 at $1,399.

We've only just gotten over the release of the new Surface devices powered by the latest Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chips, and now we might have caught a glimpse of what's about to appear from AMD. Recent leaks have revealed the possible release dates for both the AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 chips. Best of all, if the leaks are true, you won't have to wait long before you get your hands on one.

Source: AMD

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, several sources have appeared online claiming knowledge of the release dates of the AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 processors. If they are to be believed, we can expect the AMD Ryzen AI 300 to be released in a month, on July 15th. Soon after, the Ryzen 9000 will appear on shelves on July 31st.

The leaks also come with potential price points, but because the leaks for the AMD Ryzen 9000 originated from outside of the US, we can only make a rough stab at what their price in American dollars will be. When Tom's Hardware converted the leaked prices into USD, they got the lowest price point of $300 for the Ryzen 5 9600X and the highest price point of $600 for the Ryzen 9 9950X; however, there are also other elements to consider on top of a simple conversion, such as how much it would cost to ship the chips to different countries.

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 came from data via Best Buy, which means we'll get a far more accurate representation of how much it will cost. You can only find it in a Zenbook S 16, with the whole package weighing in at $1,399.