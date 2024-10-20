Key Takeaways The Intel 200 range's star might be the 270H with impressive specs under 5GHz.

Pricing of chips in the Intel 200 range remains unknown, important for market competition.

Intel must set a competitive price point and resonate with consumers to regain momentum.

With Intel having a rough few months, all eyes are on its latest releases to see if it can reclaim some of its lost momentum. We've seen some data on the Intel 200V range (called "Lunar Lake") and the Intel 200S range (called "Arrow Lake"). Now, a leaker has potentially revealed the specs for the regular Intel 200 range, and it looks like the company is basing these off of Raptor Lake chips.

A leaker reveals what the Intel 200 series may look like

The leaks were posted by Jaykihn on X, who detailed the range in a single table. The table contains the major specs for each chip, such as the number of cores it's using and how much power it'll ask for.

The star of the show here is the 270H. If the leak is to be believed, it'll pack six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, with over 5GHz of processing power when boosted. It also has a pretty nice power profile, only asking for 45W from your computer's power supply.

Unfortunately, the leaks didn't reveal how much these chips will cost. Given that these chips are using last-gen hardware, Intel needs to find a good price point for them as a cheaper alternative for its more powerful lines. And given how Intel has lost the powerhouse status it had a decade ago, it really needs to ensure its new products resonate well with consumers.