Leak reveals some potential specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch could be less than a month away! We’re expecting Apple to reveal these high-end smartphones — along with the Apple Watch Series 8 and other products — during an event in September. While it has been a long wait, rumors have been sharing what we might see in a few weeks. For starters, we’re confident that the regular and Pro iPhone 14 models will have their own distinctive characteristics. The cheaper variants could stick to the current design and chipset of the iPhone 13 series. On the other hand, the Pro and Pro Max editions might ditch the notch, get an upgraded camera system, and support the always on display (AOD) feature. In a fresh leak, LeaksApplePro has shared even more details on Twitter. They highlight some of the potential iPhone 14 Pro specifications.

A source has had hands-on time with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

(Thread) -The new pill+hole doesn’t add anything new. It looks different, but it pretty much works like the notch. Once you get used to it it’s “gone”. -It’s thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro details

As the thread above reveals:

The pill and hole design might not offer any UI-related advantages.

Under good lighting conditions, the upgraded (and massive) 48MP camera sensor could result in excellent output. However, the company is seemingly facing quality challenges when it comes to low-light photography.

The battery life might increase by a few hours.

In the speakers department, we’re hearing about more base and a clearer overall audio quality.

The display resolution could be similar to that of the iPhone 13 lineup.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch could potentially be less than a month away. Despite that, there’s always room for last-minute rumors and leaks. At this point, though, we already have a pretty clear idea regarding the possible designs and internals of these upcoming phones.

