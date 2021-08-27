Potential Surface Go 3 shows up on GeekBench and it’s what you’d expect

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is over a year old at this point, and Microsoft is apparently ready to refresh it. A new benchmark result has recently shown up on GeekBench (spotted by WinFuture), and it gives us some information about the specs that will likely be inside Microsoft’s Surface Go 3.

The benchmark listing shows us two versions of the purported Surface Go 3. One is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y along with 4GB of RAM, and the other comes with an Intel Core i3-10100Y and 8GB of RAM. These specs make perfect sense, as previous Surface Go models have also been split into Pentium Gold models and Intel Core models, so there’s nothing too surprising. The amount of RAM also seems to be the same as in the existing models, and it’s enough that both models can run Windows 11.

However, these are much newer components than the ones found in the Surface Go 2. In fact, these processors were introduced just earlier this year. Assuming Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 this year, it would have much newer processors at launch than the Surface Go 2 did when it launched. That model shipped with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or an Intel Core m3-8100Y.

Judging by the GeekBench results, the upgrade will bring significantly better performance for the Surface Go 3, especially the Pentium model. The purported Surface Go 3 with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y achieves a single-core score of 3,197, and a multi-core score of 5,643. The highest single-core scores for the equivalent Surface Go 2 hover around 2,200, with multi-core results around 4,300. For the Intel Core i3-10100Y model, we see a single-core result of 4,359 and 7,643 for multi-core. That’s compared to around 4,100 and 6,800 scores for the Intel Core m3-8100Y. Again, better performance is to be expected with any generational upgrade.

The Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y has a base clock of 1.1GHz with boost speeds up to 3.4GHz. It also comes with 4MB of cache, double of what’s in the Pentium Gold 4425Y. Meanwhile, the Intel Core i3-10100Y comes with a 1.3GHz base, and it can boost up to 3.9GHz. It also has 4MB of cache, but that’s the same as its predecessor in this case. The new processors have two cores and four threads, just like the previous models, and they’re still low-power Y-series models.

Because this is just a CPU benchmark, there’s nothing else we can glean from this listing. However, seeing this come online suggests that an announcement may be coming soon. We’ve also heard reports about a potential Surface Book 4, and Microsoft is likely to refresh its hardware to go along with the Windows 11 launch later this year.