When you perform tasks on your PC, you use your mouse and keyboard to manage them. Wouldn’t you like to remove the repetition of checking boxes, clicking buttons or files, launching apps, and other tedium out of your workflow? Microsoft Power Automate (formerly Microsoft Flow) on Windows is a unique app that simulates mouse and keyboard actions and allows you to automate tasks. This will enable you to spend less time doing repetitive and mundane tasks and become more productive. Your system will become your assistant to help you get things done 24/7.

It isn’t just meant to tell you the current weather or answer sports questions. Instead, it can be used from the comfort of your PC to enable integration between apps and services like Microsoft 365 in an Azure environment. If you are familiar with IFTTT (If This Then That), you can quickly pick it up, as the idea is similar but specific to Windows PCs, desktop apps, and web apps.

5 Automate repetitive tasks

Stop the boredom and monotony