Working at a computer all day can have you pulling your hair out due to how repetitive and monotonous the work can get, which is why automation is such an important step towards improving efficiency and reducing said monotony. There are plenty of ways you can automate certain tasks on Windows 11, but two major programs that help with this are

What is Power Automate? And RoboTask?

Automate almost anything

and RoboTask, both of which have very similar purposes. But with that in mind, which one should you use? While it greatly depends on your specific needs, we'd say Power Automate may be the better option overall. Let's take a look at why.

At their core, Microsoft's Power Automate app and RoboTask are pretty much the same kind of tool. These are designed to automate processes on your Windows PC using a very low-code approach, with no coding necessary most of the time. You can choose from a long list of available actions and triggers, allowing you to automate tasks based on almost anything you want. These actions can include anything from copying files, clicking UI elements, pulling data from certain documents, and more.

Additionally, both tools let you record your own interactions with your PC, automating the process of creating a sequence of events by saving your interactions so you can easily repeat them automatically. This makes automation achievable for basically anyone, at least to some extent.

Power Automate is developed by Microsoft and included in Windows 11 out of the box. RoboTask is a third-party utility that's been around for a long time.

Pricing

Power Automate is (mostly) free; Robotask isn't

The first big advantage Power Automate has over RoboTask is the price. As mentioned above, Windows 11 comes with the Power Automate app included by default, which means you get it free of charge when you get a Windows PC. Power Automate is a bigger platform than just the desktop app, and some features do require you to pay. But a lot of the features in Power Automate that you can run locally on your PC are free, which makes it easy for anyone to get started.

RoboTask is a paid app that only offers a 30-day trial, meaning anything you do with it will require you to pay up after a while. You can either buy a perpetual license or join the subscription model, depending on your preference. A personal perpetual license costs $150, while the subscription costs $60 for one year. For businesses, those prices go up.

Recording workflows

Power Automate works better