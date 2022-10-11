Do you need a new power supply for the Nvidia RTX 4090?

Much has been made of the Nvidia RTX 4090 since its debut. Its colossal size, its equally colossal power, but also the amount of power needed to actually use the thing. There’s also some focus once again on Nvidia’s use of a so far uncommon power connector on the card itself.

In this case, Nvidia has gone for a connector that will, soon we hope, be more common. As the new ATX 3.0 power supply standard starts to roll out, you’ll be able to run a single cable between the PSU and the graphics card, like you can on most right now. But for now, most of us will be using the adapter in the box with the RTX 4090. But the good news is you don’t necessarily need a new power supply.

Nvidia RTX 4090 power supply requirements

Where you will need a new power supply is if yours simply can’t provide the juice needed to use the RTX 4090. The Founders Edition from Nvidia is rated at 450W, and the company is recommending a minimum of an 850W power supply in your PC. However, since you’re likely pairing it with some other high-end hardware, realistically you’re going to be looking at 1000W+ to give yourself some headroom.

For basically every power supply out there right now you’ll be connecting the adapter in the box between your RTX 4090 and the unit. You’ll need to run four PCIe 8-pin (6+2) power cables from your power supply into the adapter, then the adapter into the RTX 4090. It’s messy, but it’s necessary right now. And at least it means you don’t need to get a power supply that at the launch of the RTX 4090 barely exists.

Some companies will be offering cables for their existing power supplies that will negate the need for this adapter. Corsair, for example, has already confirmed plans to do just that. Check with your manufacturer to see if they’re doing the same, in the long run, it’s probably a better solution. It’s certainly neater.

The connector and new power supplies

The power connector on the RTX 4080 is a 12-pin 12VHPWR. It adheres to the new PCIe 5.0 high power standard capable of sustaining 600W down this single cable and will become more common on ATX 3.0 power supplies. Right now, you can’t really get those, and there haven’t been many announced. MSI has already revealed its first ATX 3.0 unit, but it seems impossible to get hold of at this time.

Eventually, this will become the norm and we’ll be using 12VHPWR to connect graphics cards without any adapters. For now, we’re in that transition period. It does at least mean that if you have a sufficiently large power supply, you can enjoy the latest and greatest from Nvidia without an additional expense. But if you can get an ATX 3.0 PSU such as the MSI MPG A1000G, then it’s a worthwhile investment for the future.