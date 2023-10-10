When you’re building a new gaming PC, it’s pretty common to spend nearly half of your budget on the graphics card and reserve a significant portion of the remaining half for the processor. However, the PSU is one component that you must never skimp out on.

While an expensive power supply unit may not grant you any significant gains in the FPS, a cheap and poorly designed PSU can end up damaging the rest of the components. Thanks to the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s possible to pick up a highly efficient PSU from a branded company without blowing a hole in your wallet.

EVGA Supernova 1600 80+ Gold

Source: Amazon EVGA Supernova 1600 80+ Gold $210 $350 Save $140 EVGA Supernova 1600 80+ Gold is a reliable, fully modular PSU that has a whooping 1600W capacity, making it a solid option if you intend to future-proof your PC. $210 at Amazon

The EVGA Supernova 1600 80+ Gold is a high-efficiency PSU that’s best suited for PC builds featuring power-hungry components. Besides offering a 10-year warranty period on the power supply, the Power On Self Tester adapter that ships with the PSU makes troubleshooting errors a breeze. Since it’s fully modular, you can unplug any unneeded cables to simplify the cable management process.

Corsair HX1500i 80 PLUS Platinum

Source: Amazon Corsair HX1500i 80 PLUS Platinum $270 $400 Save $130 Corsair's platinum-rated HX1500i 80 PLUS Platinum PSU is a 1500W behemoth that's ideal for low-noise setups thanks to its support for custom fan curves. $270 at Amazon

Corsair is known for manufacturing high-end power supplies, and the HX1500i is no exception. The PSU packs 100% Japanese electrolytic capacitors to hit up to 92% efficiency, while its 1500W capacity can make your PC future-proof for at least 10 years. Unlike most PSUs, the HX1500i allows you to set up a custom fan profile for its heavy-duty 140mm fan via the CORSAIR iCUE software.

Thermaltake Toughpower 750W 80 Plus Gold

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Toughpower 750W $80 $110 Save $30 Thermaltake's Toughpower 750W Gold is an amazing power supply for mid-range system builds with more than enough power available for demanding graphics cards. $80 at Amazon

The Thermaltake Toughpower 750W semi-modular power supply may not provide as much versatility in cable management as the other options on this list, but it’s far more cost-effective than its fully modular counterparts. The 750W capacity of the PSU is enough to power most gaming builds, and its ultra-quiet fan produces minimal noise even under heavy loads.

Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Gold

Source: Amazon Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Gold $90 $130 Save $40 The Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Gold may have a 650W capacity, but it's a great fully modular PSU for most budget PC builds. $90 at Amazon

If you’re looking to build an entry-level or a budget system, you’re not going to need something as powerful as a 1000W power supply. Instead, you can easily go with a cheaper PSU, like the Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Gold. Capable of hitting up 90% efficiency, this fully modular power supply reduces clutter inside your PC and even comes with a 10-year warranty from Seasonic.

These were some of the best Prime Day deals on power supplies. Fortunately, you'll find similar discounts on graphics cards, processors, motherboards, and PC accessories until Oct. 11, so now's the perfect time to outfit your gaming rig with the latest hardware.