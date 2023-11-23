One of the things I love about Black Friday is how it allows you to get the devices and accessories you might need during the holidays at affordable prices. Whether you need to upgrade your PC with an SSD or GPU or get an Apple device or a new laptop as a present for yourself, you're sure to find tech gadgets that'll suit your budget. Anker's chargers, hubs, cables, and other accessories are some of the best in the game, but they often tend to be expensive. However, thanks to this Black Friday deal that takes shaves up to 60% off, you can now snag them up at an affordable price.

Anker Prime 67W charger

Source: Anker Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger $38 $60 Save $22 The Anker Prime 67W charger is an excellent accessory for your devices. It allows you to charge your laptops, phones, and other accessories without carrying multiple chargers. $38 at Amazon

The Anker Prime 67W charger is one of the best accessories you can get this Black Friday. It's a 67W three-port device that allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Unlike most multi-port chargers, this charger offers a 65W max output on two ports instead of one, meaning you get fast charging even when you have two devices plugged in simultaneously. It's compact, has multiple safety systems to ensure the safety of your device during charging, and is cheaper at 37% off.

Anker 10,000mAh magnetic power bank

Anker 10,000mAh magnetic power bank $31 $45 Save $14 This Anker magnetic power bank allows you to charge your device anywhere. You can get more than 20 hours of use out of your phone with the addition of this device. $31 at Amazon

The holiday season means a lot of traveling, concerts, and other outdoor events. You're sure to use your phone to capture different memories, make extended calls, play games on long trips, and more. With this Anker 10,000mAH magnetic power bank, you can keep your phone charged for extended periods. It's compact, supports wireless charging, and can charge your phone even when plugged in.

Anker Prime 100W USB-C charger

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger $54 $85 Save $31 The Anker Prime 100W USB-C charger charges your phone, tablet, and laptop at fast charging speeds. And thanks to its small form factor, you can carry it around easily. $54 at Amazon

The Anker Prime 100W USB-C charger is the ideal accessory you want to get this Black Friday, especially if you have multiple laptops and smartphones. It provides 100W maximum output on two ports, ensuring fast and efficient charging. Also, this charger is a lot smaller than many laptop and MacBook chargers, making it the ideal option for your travels. It is now 36% cheaper as you can get it for 54 bucks instead of $85.

Anker Nano 3 47W USB-C charger

Anker Nano 3 47W charger $21 $30 Save $9 The Anker 47W USB-C charger is a compact, easy-to-carry accessory. It provides high-speed charging for most devices, powering them up in no time. $21 at Amazon

The Anker Nano 3 47W USB-C charger is another excellent accessory. Unlike the 65 and 100W variants, this model is a USB-C-only charger, and it comes with two ports. However, it offers excellent 45W charging speeds, ensuring you can quickly charge your MacBook Air, smartphones, and other notebooks. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can now get this charger for $21 instead of the usual $30 price.

Anker USB-C car charger

Anker USB-C Car Charger 40W $14 $17 Save $3 The Anker USB-C car charger is a must-have accessory. It's a 40W charger that works with various devices, including phones and tablets. $14 at Amazon

Going on a road trip this holiday season? Now's the perfect time to get yourself one of the most essential accessories you'll need - an Anker car charger. This 40W charger provides excellent charging speeds for your devices while retaining a small form factor that won't impede access to your dashboard. It has Anker's MultiProtect safety technology, keeping your devices safe during charging, and you can get it for just $14 this Black Friday.

Anker Nano 5,000mAh power bank

Anker Nano Power Bank $20 $30 Save $10 The Anker Nano 5,000mAh power bank is the ideal accessory for short travel. It's a pocket-sized battery pack you can use to provide your phone with additional power during emergencies. $20 at Amazon

The Anker Nano 5,000mAh power bank is another accessory worth having in your backpack. Its small size makes it easy to carry, and its Lightning port lets you connect it directly to your iPhone 14 and older devices. This battery pack also has a USB port to connect other devices. It's available in multiple colors, and you can get it for 33% cheaper this Black Friday.

Anker Nano charging station

Anker Nano Charging Station $46 $66 Save $20 The Anker Nano charging station makes it easy to charge multiple devices simultaneously. With its six ports and 67W output, you can power up your laptop, tablet, and smartphone with just one charger. $46 at Amazon

The Anker Nano charging station is a compact 6-in-1 solution that allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It has two USB-C, USB-A, and AC outlets and provides up to 67W, delivering excellent charging speeds. This charging station is simply the perfect office accessory; you can get it for 30% less than its usual $66 price.

Anker 10,000mAh Nano power bank

Anker Nano Power Bank for USB-C Phones $35 $50 Save $15 The Anker 10,000mAh Nano power bank is an excellent battery pack. It has a 30W output, providing you with enough power to get your iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes. $35 at Amazon

One of the reasons I like the Anker 10,000mAh power bank is how easy it is to use. Besides delivering fast charging speeds via its 30W output, this battery pack also has a built-in USB-C cable, so you don't have to deal with cables when you need to charge. It also has a 30W input, meaning you get the same speed when charging the power bank, and an LED indicator that tells you the amount of power left. This limited-time Black Friday discount lowers the price to $35 from its standard $50 price, so grab the offer immediately.

Anker foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $17 $26 Save $9 The Anker foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station lets you simultaneously charge your phone, watch, and earbuds. And thanks to its foldable design, you can carry it anywhere. $17 at Amazon

If you love charging your phone wirelessly, the Anker foldable 3-in-1 charger is the ideal option for you. It allows you to charge up to three devices simultaneously, meaning you can quickly charge your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch. It's also adjustable, allowing you to get the perfect angle for your FaceTime, Zoom, and other video conference calls while charging. Portable, foldable, and lightweight, this wireless charger is compatible with various devices, and it's even more affordable thanks to this Black Friday discount that shaves 35% off its original price.

Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C charging station

Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station $77 $110 Save $33 The Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C charging station makes your setup and desk neater. It offers six different charging outlets and 140W high-speed charging. $77 at Amazon

The Anker Prime 6-in-1 charging station is similar to the Anker Nano charging station. It offers two USB-C ports, USB-A ports, and AC outlets, allowing you to plug and charge multiple devices simultaneously. However, it outputs more power than the Nano, as it offers 140W high-speed charging, making it easy to power up a MacBook Pro 16 from zero to 100% in 75 minutes. Sleek, slim, and easy to carry, this charging station is now 30% cheaper as you can get it for $77 instead of $110 this Black Friday.

Anker portable outlet extender

Anker portable outlet extender $19 $30 Save $11 The Anker portable outlet extender plugs into your wall outlet and provides you with five different ports to connect your devices to. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and is small enough to carry around. $19 at Amazon

The Anker portable outlet extender is a device you need to have with you if you'll be doing some visitation this holiday season. Plug it into a wall outlet, and you automatically get five different outlets, including one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and two AC outlets. You'll get 30W fast charging from the USB-C port and Anker's in-house protective technology to protect your devices while charging. Thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal, you can get it now for 19 bucks instead of $30.

Anker Nano 5,000mAh power bank with built-in USB-C

Source: Amazon Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) $21 $30 Save $9 This Anker power bank has a foldable design and one built-in USB-C connector that allows you to charge your phones at high speeds. It's small and functional, making it the ideal backup device. $21 at Amazon

This Anker Nano power bank is similar to its brother above, as they both have 5,000mAh capacity. However, this variant has a built-in USB-C connector instead of the lightning connector and a separate USB-C port for charging the power bank and other devices. The built-in connector is foldable, so you don't have to worry about scratching other sensitive items in your bag, purse, pocket, or backpack. You can get it now for 30% less in this limited-time Black Friday deal and enjoy up to a 24-month worry-free warranty.

Anker Prime 200W power bank

Anker Prime 200W Power Bank $129 $185 Save $56 The Anker Prime 200W power bank should be your go-to option if you need a reliable power backup. This power bank has a 20,000mAh capacity and a 100W output, allowing you to charge two laptops simultaneously. $129 at Amazon

If you're working offsite or traveling with your laptop, smartphone, and other devices and need a reliable way to charge, the Anker Prime 200W power bank is it. This battery pack has enough power to charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each, providing you with fast charging speeds. It has a charging base that allows you to recharge it from zero to 100% in one hour and 15 minutes, ensuring that you can keep working on the go. With this Black Friday deal that takes 30% off this power bank, you can now snag it up for $129 instead of its standard $185 price tag.

Anker USB-C to USB-C three cable pack

Anker USB-C Cable $18 $30 Save $12 Anker's USB-C three-cable pack lets you charge your device easily. Whether you need a normal-length cable or one that allows you to charge while in bed, you'll surely find the ideal one. $18 at Amazon

Cables are just as crucial as chargers, and the Anker USB-C to USB-C three cable pack provides excellent options. These cables support up to 100W and come in 3.3ft, 6ft, and 10ft. They are ideal for charging laptops, phones, cameras, and more, and you can get these three quality cables for $18 instead of $30, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Anker USB-C hub

Anker USB-C Hub $13 $20 Save $7 The Anker USB-C hub makes transferring and syncing data easy. It allows you to connect up to four devices, and its 5Gbps speed ensures incredible transfer rates. $13 at Amazon

Transferring files from one device to another doesn't have to be an issue. The Anker USB-C hub makes the process easy, allowing you to efficiently sync and transfer files between devices at its 5Gbps speeds. This USB-C hub is compact and easy to carry, plus it has a 2ft long cable and offers a plug-and-play experience. On normal days, you'd get this hub for $20, but since it's Black Friday, you can snag it up for $13 if you're fast enough.

Anker USB-C hub for MacBook

Anker USB-C hub for MacBook $27 $55 Save $28 This Anker USB-C hub is designed for the MacBook. You can expand the MacBook's limited ports with the seven different ports on this hub. $27 at Amazon

If you own a MacBook, you're no stranger to limited ports. The Anker USB-C hub for MacBook allows you to enjoy more ports while ensuring your MagSafe port isn't obstructed. It plugs in via USB-C and has multiple ports to connect your devices, including an SD card slot, an HDMI slot, two USB-A ports, one microSD card slot, and two USB-C ports. This hub supports a multi-monitor connection, and with this Black Friday deal that takes 51% off, you can get it for just $27 instead of the standard $55.

Anker iPhone fast charging cable

Source: Anker Anker iPhone Fast Charging Cable $20 $35 Save $15 If you own an iPhone 14 or older and want an excellent cable to charge your device, the Anker iPhone fast charging cable is what you should opt for. $20 at Amazon

The Anker iPhone fast charging cable is the perfect accessory for your iPhone 14 series and older models. It has a USB-C to Lightning port connector and supports fast charging. Add this cable to the Anker chargers above, and you can get your iPhone 14 Pro up to 50% in 30 minutes. It comes in a pack of two, and you can get it for $20 instead of $35 with this Black Friday deal.

Anker magnetic phone grip

Anker Magnetic Phone Grip $14 $20 Save $6 The Anker magnetic phone grip is a snap-and-hold device that perfectly aligns with supported devices, ensuring they don't fall off during your workout. It's adjustable, sweat-resistant, and offers a 360° viewing angle. $14 at Amazon

The Anker magnetic phone grip, aka MagGo, is a sweat-resistant strap that holds your device in place during your workout sessions. It's designed with strong dual-sided magnets, so you can place it on a metallic surface for better flexibility and convenience. The adjustable strap makes it easy to tie around small metal handles, fingers, or other small surfaces. It comes with an 18-month warranty, and you can get it for $14 this Black Friday.

Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter

Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter $20 $50 Save $30 The Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter is the perfect accessory for turning your computer's USB-C port into an HDMI port. It supports up to 8K videos and is compatible with all USB-C devices with DisplayPort Alt Mode support. $20 at Amazon

If you're looking to enjoy 8K videos at 60Hz or 4K content at 144Hz on your computer, the Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter is what you need. It's a plug-and-play accessory that lets you turn your USB-C into an HDMI port to enjoy better video content. This adapter works with various devices, including TVs, projectors, and monitors, and you can easily mirror your display without having a drop in quality. It's 60% cheaper this Black Friday, meaning you can get it for $20 instead of $50.

Anker 563 USB-C hub

Anker 563 USB-C Hub $74 $150 Save $76 The Anker 563 USB-C hub is the ideal accessory for port expansion. It comes with ten essential ports, making connecting and charging your devices easy. $74 at Amazon

The Anker 563 USB-C hub is the perfect solution for port expansion. It has a wide variety of ports, including an Ethernet port, microSD and SD card slots, USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI ports. Whether you're looking to extend your displays, transfer files between devices, or charge your laptop with its 100W max power delivery port, you'll have enough ports at your service. The good thing is, thanks to Black Friday, you can save 51% of the standard $150 price and get it for $74.

These Anker accessories are some of the best on the market, and you can get them at incredible discounts this Black Friday. Get as many as you need as soon as possible because these deals won't last long. That said, Black Friday is about getting the gadgets and accessories you've always wanted at the lowest price possible. We've curated a list of the best 40 deals on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to ensure you can get the devices on your wish list at their lowest prices.