The Powerbeats Pro are a solid AirPods alternative, and you can now save a whopping $100 on a new pair, thanks to this great last-minute deal.

Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro $149.95 $249.95 Save $100 The Powerbeats Pro are a solid AirPods alternative. They pair instantly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio content, and offer up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge. Thanks to their sweat and water resistance, you can safely wear them while jogging or working out at the gym. You also get to take advantage of smart features like Hey Siri and audio playback control. $149.95 at Amazon

Black Friday deals have started to expire. Despite that, you can still find some last-minute deals on excellent products. If you're looking for a solid AirPods alternative, this one is for you! The Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale, and you can save a whopping $100 for a limited time only. Typically, these premium wireless earbuds cost $249. At $149, they're quite literally a steal.

The Powerbeats Pro come in three different colors to pick from. You get to choose between Black, Ivory, and Navy. And thanks to the included H1 chip, you can pair them instantly to your Apple devices and utilize the handy Hey Siri command. If you're an Android user, then worry not. The Powerbeats Pro are also compatible with Android phones and tablets. And with sweat and water resistance, you can listen to your favorite beats under the light rain.

Which Powerbeats Pro color will you be picking, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.