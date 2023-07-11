It's no secret that the latest RTX 40 and RX 7000 series aren't exactly the best-value GPUs we've ever seen. Although they deliver better performance at lower power levels and have new features, they have a potent competitor: old GPUs, specifically the RX 6000 series. 6000 series cards have been going on sale for a while, but Prime Day is bringing deals that almost never happen, if ever.

PowerColor's RX 6650 XT, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 XT graphics cards are going for up to $90 off, and that's compared to list prices that were already low to begin with. If you're looking to upgrade and you can't stomach the prices of the latest GPUs, then this is probably the best time to do it, especially since all of these GPUs come with a copy of Starfield as part of one of AMD's promotions.

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

The RX 6650 XT is already one of the best budget GPUs you can buy today, and while it usually hovers in the $270–$300 region, PowerColor's Hellhound model is $40 off for just $235. It doesn't have the best cooler for a 6650 XT, but it's still sufficient. It'll just be a little hotter and louder than more premium, expensive models.

The 6650 XT is about on par with the RTX 3060, which is on sale for Prime Day but still commands a price of nearly $300. Sure, the 6650 XT doesn't have Nvidia features like DLSS, but you're saving a ton of money, and it's not like FSR 2 is a bad alternative. The 6650 XT is just a great deal at $235.

Source: Amazon PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT $235 $275 Save $40 PowerColor's HellHound RX 6650 XT is a budget-oriented take on AMD's best midrange GPU, featuring a dual fan solution and an aluminum heatsink. It's one of the cheapest and highest value 6650 XTs out there. $235 at Amazon

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The RX 6700 XT is also another great midrange AMD GPU, though not quite as popular as its cheaper siblings. It usually goes for about $330 to $350, but for Prime Day, PowerColor's Fighter model is on sale for $300. That's the same price the RX 6700, the cut-down version, typically goes for.

Like with the 6650 XT, the 6700 XT is positioned very favorably against RTX 30 and even RTX 40 GPUs. The 6700 XT is roughly equal to the 3060 Ti and 4060 Ti despite being cheaper (even compared to 3060 Tis with Prime Day deals) and having more VRAM, though, of course, Nvidia's cards have better features.

Source: PowerColor PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT $300 $370 Save $70 PowerColor's Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is a solid 1440p gaming powerhouse from the previous generation of AMD GPUs. If you're looking for a great deal on an affordable graphics card, you've just found it. $300 at Amazon

PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The RX 6800 XT is the second-fastest card in the 6000 series, and its price has steadily been declining to the mid-$500 range over the course of 2023. Thankfully, for Prime Day, you can get PowerColor's Red Dragon model for just $480, and this is a price point I don't think I have ever seen on any 6800 XT so far. The deals on the 6650 XT and 6700 XT are good, but this deal is probably the cheapest you can expect a brand-new 6800 XT to go for.

At $480, the 6800 XT pretty much demolishes everything. It's equal to the $600 RTX 4070 while having 4GB more VRAM, and the 4060 Ti 16GB is the same price and has the same amount of VRAM but is significantly slower. Again, Nvidia has the feature advantage, but is it really worth $100 or more to you?

Source: Amazon PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT $480 $570 Save $90 PowerColor's Red Dragon RX 6800 XT is one of the fastest RX 6000 GPUs with 16GB of VRAM and support for ray tracing and FSR. It's technically been succeeded by newer AMD GPUs, but it's still a great option if you're looking for good value. $480 at Amazon

Although the RX 6000 series is nearing its third birthday, it's still a very relevant product line for many since it offers the best value for performance while not being too old as to be obsolete. If you're wanting to maximize your bang for buck with other components, Intel's Core i7-13700K and Core i5-12600K are also seeing great discounts on Prime Day and would be ideal for a midrange or high-end build.